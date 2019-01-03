Fallston girls pull away late, beat Havre de Grace in basketball

The 2019 portion of the girls high school basketball season was on display Wednesday night in non-division game of UCBAC opponents.

The Warriors (1-5) fell to visiting Fallston (5-4), 48-40, in a game that was tightly contested for more than a half.

“Up until the fourth quarter, I think we were still trying to figure out the pace of the game,” Cougars first year head coach Johnny Woods said. “Into the fourth quarter we got some turnovers and then we just started making a couple shots. We got out on the break, got a couple easy buckets, everybody just seemed to feel more comfortable.”

A 10-1 run early in the first quarter had Havre de Grace ahead, 10-3, but Fallston used seven points off its bench to trim the deficit to four, 14-10, at the end of the quarter.

Kayla Sumpter, who led the Warriors with 14 points, scored six in that opening quarter.

Freshman Jillian Crawford (11 points) came off the Fallston bench to score four straight points late in the second quarter, pushing the Cougars back ahead, 23-21, for their first lead since leading 2-0.

The Warriors added a basket to send the game to the half, tied at 23. Four more consecutive points from Fallston’s Chantel Curry to open the second half, though, gave the Cougars a 27-23 lead and they led from there.

Curry, who’s 15 points led all scorers, collected her fourth foul with more than five minutes left in the third quarter.

Despite that, the Cougars still led after three quarters, 34-31, and with the Warriors coming out cold in the fourth quarter, the Cougars were able to extend the lead.

Two baskets and a free throw from Curry had the Cougars up, 37-31. She fouled out a short time later, but her team was in control, up, 41-33 at the time.

The Cougars pushed the lead to as much as 10, 43-33, before settling in for the eight-point win.

“Unfortunately, I think it’s a tough loss and just that we didn’t match the intensity that we started with the first quarter,” Warriors first year head coach Lisa Koop said. “I think if we had kept the itensity and then executed, but I guess that comes with experience and keeping up the intensity throughout the whole game.”

Curry added five rebounds and four steals for the Cougars. Senior guard Rebekah Taylor added seven points, three rebounds and three steals and Lauren Gabranski added eight rebounds.

Warriors point guard Lynnea Pugh added nine points and teammate Hannah Koop finished with seven points.

Huskies post win

Patterson Mill (4-5) was also in action Wednesday at home and the Huskies beat Concordia Prep, 47-37, in non-league play.

The Huskies led 14-13 after one quarter and 20-16 at half. The score tightened up, 30-28, through three quarters, but the Huskies scored the first eight points of the final quarter to pull away.

Meadow Santoriello led the winners with 11 points, while Delaney Madsen added nine points and 15 rebounds and Madison Knight had nine points and 12 rebounds.

Tech boys lose

Harford Tech (5-5) lost 80-53 at Digital Harbor in an non-league boys game.

RJ Hinton, Jr. scored 11 points and Antawan Corprew had eight to lead the Cobras.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports