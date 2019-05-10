Five Harford baseball teams open region playoffs with wins

Five Harford County public school baseball teams opened region playoffs Thursday with wins. John Carroll, meanwhile, in MIAA private school action, also added a win Thursday.

Cougars edge Indians

Fallston (10-7) rallied from a 9-1 deficit to beat visiting North East (7-11), 10-9, in Class 2A East action.

Down 9-1 in the fourth inning, Connor Pickle started the comeback with a no-doubt, three-run blast to right field in the fourth.

Jake Bogdan doubled in Kyle Moody in the fifth to make it 9-6 and it was Pickle again in the sixth, with a two-out, three-run double to left-center to tie the game at 9 all.

Bogdan won it for Fallston in the seventh, doubling to left-center that scored Jesse Schuster, who led off the inning with a walk.

Pickle finished the day 3-4 with a home run and seven RBIs. Bogdan went 2-4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs.

Drew Kalista was lights out in relief, tossing three shutout innings. He scattered four hits, walked none and struck out four.

The Cougars will play at Rising Sun (8-7) on Saturday.

Hawks beat Elks

North Harford (9-10) scored 10 runs late to beat host Elkton, 15-5, in 2A East.

The game was tied 5-5 in the fifth inning Matt King singled in the go-ahead and eventual winning run. The Hawks then scored nine runs in the sixth inning.

The offensive onslaught by North Harford was led by Mill Heinze, King and Bobby Duffy, all driving in runs in the inning.

Heinze led North Harford’s offense, going 3-3 with six RBIs. Heinze drove in runs on a single in the third, a home run in the sixth and a double in the sixth.

Mitchell Wittkamp got the win for North Harford. He lasted five innings, allowing ten hits and five runs, while striking out two. Jackson Stockstill threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen, recording the last three outs to earn the save.

North Harford belted a pair of home runs in the sixth inning. Duffy and Heinze each delivering the long ball

North Harford tallied 15 hits in the game. Mike Mills (four hits), Heinze, King, Duffy and Luke Kelly all had multiple hits for North Harford. Brian Hauer added three stolen bases.

The Hawks will play at Harford Tech (15-3) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Mustangs, Eagles win in 3A North

C. Milton Wright (9-8) won, 9-1, over visiting Dundalk.

Joe Burns pitched five scoreless innings, giving up two hits.

Catcher Nick Kopczynski went 2-2 with three RBIs to lead the offense.

The Mustangs will make the short trip over to Bel Air (13-2) for Saturday’s next round. It was CMW who dealt the Bobcats one of their two losses, 8-7, at home one month ago.

Aberdeen (10-8) also won, beating visiting Edgewood (0-10), 6-3.

Edgewood took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first and added a third run in the fourth.

Aberdeen scored one in the second when Adam Siedlecki was hit by pitch and later scored on a fielders choice by Raillys Orengo.

Aberdeen scored four in the fifth to go ahead. Siedlecki had a two-run single, while Orengo and Brian Langbein both followed with RBI singles.

The Eagles added the last run in the sixth. Ryan Feathers led off with a walk and scored on a groundout by Jacob Wheeler.

Siedlecki started on the hill and threw two and third innings, allowing one earned run.

Austin Keen gave up one run in an inning and a third, while Feathers and Langbein combined for the final three scoreless innings. Feathers got the win, Langbein the save.

The Eagles will play at Kenwood on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Huskies alive in 1A East

Patterson Mill (11-7) moved on with an 4-1 win over visiting Kent County.

The Huskies scored two runs in the second inning and two more in the sixth, while Kent plated its lone run in the fifth.

An attempt to throw behind the runner at third in the second inning allowed Nathan Vujanic to score the first run when the ball hit him and went into left field. Caleb Heymann doubled in Rey Gutierrez later in the inning.

Kent cut the lead in half in the fifth with two singles and a fielder’s choice.

In the sixth, Vujanic singled to lead off the inning and Mike Segreti bunt singled to put runners at first and second.

Gutierrez bunted both runners over and Peyton Celuch squeezed Vujanic in and Segreti also came around to score from second on the play to give the Huskies two insurance runs and the 4-1 lead.

Christian Shertzer pitched a terrific game, needing just 82 pitches for the complete game win. He allowed three hits, a walk and a earned run, while striking out five.

The Huskies have a tough task ahead of them, visiting unbeaten Colonial Richardson (19-0) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Warriors, Mariners out

Both Havre de Grace (5-12) and Joppatowne (0-11) saw their seasons end with 1A East losses in Cecil County.

The Warriors fell 18-1 at Perryville (12-6) and the Mariners lost 14-0 at Bo Manor (14-4).

Perryville took control of the game with Havre de Grace with a 12-run, second inning.

Patriots win

John Carroll (14-10) scored seven runs in the first inning en route to am 9-3 MIAA A conference win at St. Mary’s.

Sean Fasano (two RBIs), John Galant, Tyler Blittersdorf (double), Tyler Lech (double), Charles Hafer (double) and Gavin Wingard all had two hits apiece in the win.

Matthew Gonzalez Rodriguez added one hit and two RBIs.

