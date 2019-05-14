Fallston, C. Milton Wright to play for region baseball titles

Baseball teams from Fallston and C. Milton Wright played their way into region championship games Tuesday with a pair of section tittle wins at Yankee Stadium at the Ripken Experience.

Fallston (12-7) scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat North Harford (10-11), 3-2, for the Class 2A East, Section I championship. The Cougars will host Parkside at 4 p.m. Friday for the region title.

Kyle Moody’s slow roller to third with the bases loaded and no outs allowed the tie and winning runs to score when the ball was mis-handled and then thrown away at the plate.

The bases loaded situation arose with Connor Pickle and Drew Kalista both singling and Josh Bogdan drawing a walk.

North Harford starting pitcher Jackson Stockstill fell behind Moody 2-0 and Hawks head coach Tim Larrimore came out and made the change.

Mitchell Wittkamp came in and worked the count back to even before Moody hit the game-winning, slow roller.

“Just proud of the group of guys over here in this dugout, we were dead in the water last Thursday, down 9-1 in the third inning to North East and if you looked in the dugout they weren’t ready for their season, and the seniors, they weren’t ready for their careers to end,” Cougars head coach Grant Morlock said. “Came back, got the 10-9 win over them, another one-run win against Rising Sun, 2-1 on Saturday and again, with the theatrics today, a 3-2 win over North Harford. So, just proud of this group’s response and just the way we came out and did just enough to win the game today.

The Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third on a Dillon Sperl (two hits) two-out, RBI single.

Fallston pitcher Josh Bogdan, meanwhile, had the Hawks shut out for five innings.

In the sixth, though, North Harford rallied for two runs and the 2-1 lead.

Mike Mills drilled a double inside the right field line with one out and he was pinch run for by Brian Hauer.

Luke Kelly was then hit by pitch and Mill Heinze (two hits) followed with an RBI single, scoring Hauer and putting Kelly at third. Bogdan got the next batter Stockstill to ground out to first for the second out with no advancement by Kelly.

With two away, Paul Keeney put down a great bunt single and Kelly raced home with the go-ahead run.

Bogdan tossed a complete game, scattering seven hits and allowing two earned runs, while striking out two.

“It’s awesome, we’ve been doing it all year, Bogdan said. “We’ve been in these close games and we just come out with the win. We’re just trying to go all the way, it’s a big senior class and we’re looking to win it all.”

Stockstill took the loss, pitching into the seventh. He allowed six hits, three runs (two earned) and two walks. He struck out four.

“it was very gritty and we’ve played several games like that, even the game in Elkton we won, 15-5, we were down by one, then up by one and it took a big inning to get up on them,” Hawks coach Larrimore said. “The last game went nine innings with Harford Tech and they were up on us and we came back to win the game in the end. “We were visitors in both those occasions and visitors again today. We didn’t have the hammer. It didn’t hurt us the first two times, but the hammer hurst us today.”

Mustangs beat Eagles

C. Milton Wright (11-8) scored in four straight innings en route to an 11-2 win over host Aberdeen in the Class 3A North, Section II championship. CMW will face Frankin or Towson on the road in Friday’s region final.

The Mustangs pounded out 12 hits and they took advantage of three costly errors that hurt the Eagles.

CMW scored two in the second and one in the third before blowing the game open with a five-run fourth inning. The Mustangs closed the scoring with three in the fifth.

Hunter Wright had three hits and five RBIs to lead the Mustangs and Christian Vineyard added three hits, an RBI and two runs scored.

“We’ve got a lot to work on, but it was good to see the guys kind of relax after a prom weekend and such,” Mustangs head coach Mike Amaral said. “After the Bel Air game we didn’t want to have a hangover or anything like that, we wanted to realize, hey, we’re not done.”

Aberdeen scored single runs in the first and third innings. Kevon Davis singled in Brian Langbein (double) in the first and Stephen Schultz singled and later scored on a balk in the third.

The Eagles (11-9) loaded the bases in the fifth, but Mustangs reliever, freshman Max Scurti, induced a 6-4-3, inning-ending, double play.

Joe Burns pitched the first four innings for the Mustangs, allowing four hits and both Aberdeen runs. Scurti pitched the final three innings.

Adam Siedlicki pitched four innings for the Eagles, allowing nine hits and eight runs (four earned).

Langbein (three runs) threw one inning of relief and Ryan Feathers, one of two seniors, pitched the final two innings.

“We didn’t play our best and that’s what it comes down to, we made too, many mistakes defensively,” Eagles head coach Bob Arnold said. “I made some mistakes myself on some decisions and then I’ll take that and try to learn from it. They played hard and it’s a great group of kids that deserved better that final score we had a hell of a run.”

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports