Bel Air wins division baseball title with victory at Patterson Mill

The Bel Air Bobcats locked up the UCBAC Chesapeake Division baseball championship Thursday at Patterson Mill.

Senior pitcher Tyler Schimming tossed a complete game, three-hitter in a 9-1 Bobcats win.

Schimming walked three and allowed an earned run, while striking out six.

The Bobcats (8-2, 12-2) scored one run in the first and then opened the lead up with a big, six-run second inning. The final Bel Air two runs came across the plate in the fourth.

Patterson Mill (4-6, 8-7) scored its lone run in the second.

Josh Stocum (2-2) had the big blow for the Bobcats, hitting the game’s only home run. Stocum also doubled and walked twice and drove in three runs.

Brendan Purtell went 2-4 with a pair of triples. He scored two runs and drove in one. Cole Meyer added a double and three RBIs.

Payton Celuch took the loss for the Huskies. He pitched three innings, allowing six hits three walks and eight runs (two earned). He struck out one.

Cobras win 14th

Harford Tech (10-3, 14-3) won 4-0 at Bo Manor (12-2, 13-4) in Susquehanna Division play. The win gave the Cobras a sweep of the Eagles, who despite that, are division champions.

Nate Reed pitched a complete game, four-hit shutout to earn his ninth win of the season. Reed walked four and struck out five batters.

The Cobras scored one run in the second, two in the fourth and one in the seventh.

Ryan Hunt went 2-4 with a double and RBI to lead the offense. Jay Rose added one hit, two stolen bases and an RBI, while Parker McIlhenney walked scored a run and had a sacrifice fly.

Mustangs beat Hawks

In a Chesapeake pitcher's duel at Ripken’s Yankee Stadium, C. Milton Wright pitcher Hunter Wright pitched a complete game, one-hitter, striking out eight, in the Mustangs (6-6, 8-8) 2-1 win over the North Harford Hawks (6-5, 8-10).

Jake Spurlock drove in both CMW runs with a single in the third inning.

