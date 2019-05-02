Bel Air inches closer to division baseball title

The Bel Air Bobcats baseball team all but wrapped up the UCBAC Chesapeake Division title on Wednesday with its 13-3, six-inning win over visiting C. Milton Wright.

The Bobcats (7-2, 11-2) fell behind the Mustangs (5-6, 7-8), 3-0, after one inning of play, but the Bobcats and winning pitcher Austin Rohlfing allowed no more.

Rohlfing pitched into the sixth inning for the win. Brendan Purtell tripled and Noah Beyers doubled to highlight the Bobcats offense.

Eagles edge Cobras

Aberdeen (7-5, 8-7) edged host Harford Tech (9-3, 13-3), 4-3, in a Susquehanna Division game played at the Ripken Complex and Yankee Stadium.

Adam Siedlecki threw a complete game for the win, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out five,.

Tech scored single runs in the first, third and seventh innings, while Aberdeen scored a run in the second, two in the third and a big one in the seventh.

Brandon Brown scored the first Aberdeen run a wild pitch.

In the third, Kevon Davis (three hits, two doubles) and Ryan Feathers (two hits) had back to back doubles and Brown later knocked in Feathers with a single.

The final run in the seventh came with Brian Langbein leading off with a double and later scoring on an RBI fielders choice by Brown.

The Cobras were led by TJ Kobert (3-3, two doubles). Jay Rose and Parker Smith (double), also had hits. Brennen Schneider pitched six innings in taking the loss.

Cougars beat Indians, twice

Fallston (4-6, 9-6) completed a two-day sweep over host North East (3-8, 7-9), winning Wednesday’s Chesapeake game, 13-3, in six innings. The Cougars also beat the Indians at home on Tuesday, 3-2.

In Wednesday’s win, the Cougars broke things open with a nine-run fourth inning, highlighted by back-to-back, two-run doubles from Dillon Sperl and Drew Kalista.

Kyle Moody was a perfect 4-4 on the day with a double. Alex Baily, Andrew Noyes and Kalista all added two hits apiece.

Connor Pickle earned his third win of the year tossing four shutout innings. He allowed just two hits and struck out four.

On Tuesday, Joe Gizinski hit a ball hard to third base with two outs in the fifth that was misplayed by the Indians and allowed Jake Bogdan to score the deciding run.

Fallston starter Josh Bogdan went the distance for the win. He allowed six hits and two earned run, while striking out six.

Tigers beat Hawks

North Harford (6-4, 8-9) fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 2-0 loss at Rising Sun (5-5, 6-6) in Chesapeake play on Wednesday.

Rising Sun took the lead on a Evan Wallace RBI triple in the first inning.

Mitchell Wittkamp pitched six innings, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out six, in the loss.

Mill Heinze went 2-3 at the plate to lead North Harford in hits.

Kenny Dollenger pitched for the Tigers, lasting six and a third innings, allowing zero runs on six hits, walking one and striking out ten.

Patriots edged

John Carroll (8-9) was edged at Loyola, 3-2, Wednesday.

Johnny Galant (RBI) and Nico Santoro led the Patriots with two hits each. Tyler Bliitersdorf drew two walks and also had an RBI.

Ryan Ishak pitched four and third innings in the loss. He gave up five hits and three unearned runs.

Huskies win

Patterson Mill (8-6) added a non-league win Tuesday, shutting out visiting Eastern Tech, 4-0.

Braden Soos pitched the complete game win, scattering six hits, walking one and striking out two.

Offensively, Christian Shertzer went 2-2 with two RBIs and a run; Ethan Shultz was 3-4 with an RBI; and Rey Gutierrez was 2-3 with a double and two runs.

