North Harford shuts out Patterson Mill in baseball behind Stockstill gem

North Harford’s Jackson Stockstill threw a gem on Monday, tossing a complete game shutout as the Hawks (6-3, 8-8) beat visiting Patterson Mill (4-5, 7-6), 3-0, in UCBAC Chesapeake Division play.

Stockstill scattered five hits and struck out four in the win.

Mike Mills doubled in the first run of the game in the first inning and that’s all the Hawks really needed.

Mills and Luke Kelly each had multiple hits for North Harford.

Christian Shertzer was on the hill for Patterson Mill. He surrendered three runs on five hits over three innings, striking out four. Nathan Vujanic threw three innings out of the bullpen.

Michael Segreti doubled in the loss for the Huskies.

Mustangs beat Cougars

C. Milton Wright (5-5, 7-7) defeated host Fallston (2-6, 7-6), 12-1, in six innings of Chesapeake play.

Dominick Jankovich, Luke Frezza and Jake Spurlock all managed multiple hits for the Mustangs with Jankovich going 4-4.

Joe Burns was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits and one run over six innings.

Ryan Pickle started the game for Fallston. He lasted two and two-third innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits and striking out four.

Cobras beat Panthers

Harford Tech (9-2, 13-2) pounded out eleven hits and scored twelve runs over five innings Monday to defeat visiting Perryville (7-5, 9-5), 12-2, in Susquehanna Division action.

Perryville scored both runs in the first inning, while the Cobras answered with two runs in each of the first, second and third innings, before putting up six in the bottom of the fifth to stop the game.

The Cobras attack was led by Ryan Hunt who was 3-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Colin Childs was 2-3 with a run scored and two RBIs and Nate Reed added one hit, a walk, sacrifce fly and three RBIs.

Parker McIlhenney also had a hit, two walks, two runs scored, and two RBIs and Conor Henderson added one hit, a run scored, double and two RBis.

Reed, now 8-0, earned the win pitching three and two-third innings. He allowed one earned run on four hits. He also struck out eight. Brennen Schneider pitched a scoreless inning and a third in relief.

Eagles beat Rams

Aberdeen (6-5, 7-7) won at Edgewood (0-7, 0-9), 13-3, in five innings of Susquehanna play.

Aberdeen scored seven in the third to extend a 10-run lead. Brian Langbein scored two runs and had two RBIs. Ryan Feathers and Cameron Hobbs each scored three runs and both had an RBI. Adam Siedlecki added two RBIs.

Siedlecki picked up the win with three shutout innings.

Bobcats walk-off

Bel Air (10-2) scored twice in the bottom of the seventh Monday to beat visiting Archbishop Curley, 5-4, in non-league action.

The Bobcats had taken a 3-0 lead with three in the second, but Curley scored a run in the third and three in the fifth to set up the late game dramatics.

Hunter Hruz and Noah Beyers each hit a double for the Bobcats. Tyler Schimming, the fourth of four Bel Air pitchers, pitched an inning for the win.

Patriots win tight one

John Carroll (7-8) defeated visiting St. Mary's, 1-0, Monday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout.

Aidan Ruiz pitched four and a third innings, allowing zero runs on two hits and striking out three. Ben Pika threw two and two-third innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Tyler Leach led the Patriots with two hits in two at bats and scored the game only run. Charles Hafer had the RBI.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports