Bel Air scores four in eighth inning to beat Fallston, 9-5

The Bel Air Bobcats scored four times in the eighth inning Wednesday to deal host Fallston a 9-5, extra inning loss in UCBAC Chesapeake Division baseball play.

Meanwhile, Harford Tech and C. Milton Wright were also in the win column.

Fallston (2-5, 7-5), which led 2-0 after one inning, scored a single run in the bottom of the seventh to force the extra inning with the game tied at 5.

With the additional inning, Fallston went to its third pitcher, bringing Kyle Moody to the mound.

Moody ran into trouble from the start, not only walking the inning’s leadoff batter Tyler Schimming, but Cole Meyer and Caden Morris as well, to load the bases with no outs.

Brendan Purtell, the Bobcats leadoff hitter, cashed in on the opportunity. Purtell (3-4) lined a single back up the middle to plate two runs. Moody got the next batter out, but Josh Stocum (2-4, four RBIs) found the gap in left-center field to plate two more.

The Cougars escaped further damage, but the damage done was enough.

Schimming, who came on in relief with two outs in the sixth, walked the leadoff batter in the eighth, but a strikeout and 1-6-3 double play ended the game.

"This game, we kind of went back and forth,” Bobcats coach John Swanson said. “We had bad innings with errors, they had bad innings with errors."

Fallston’s 2-0 first inning lead was aided by two Bel Air errors. Jake Bogdan (2-3) led off with a single. Moody followed with a sharp grounder back to Bobcats starting pitcher Austin Rohlfing.

Rohlfing fielded the ball cleanly, but his throw to second was high and Dillon Sperl, a courtesy runner for catcher Bogdan, raced to third.

Before Josh Bogdan hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Sperl, Moody stole second and moved to third on the sac.

Alex Baily then hit a grounder to third that was also ruled an error and Moody scored the second run.

Bel Air's (6-2, 9-2) first run scored in the second. Noah Beyers singled and with two away, Meyer fought off a number of pitches before singling in Beyers.

The Bobcats then added three in the third to take their first lead. Purtell doubled and Gabe Scott walked, ahead of a Stocum triple that cleared the bases.

Matt Fino then drove in Stocum with a double.

Fallston also scored in the third. Alex Baily singled in Moody with two outs, but the Cougars left the bases loaded.

Both teams also scored in the sixth with Bel Air maintaining the one-run lead.

A hit batter, two Fallston errors and a single provided the Bel Air run, while Joe Gizinski singled and scored the Cougars run on Chris Emm’s sacrifice fly.

The Cougars scored the tie run in the seventh with some nifty heads-up base running.

Andrew Noyes was on base with a fielders choice and two outs, but he was pinch run for by Collin Lipinski.

Gizinski drew a walk and Connor Pickle (2-4) hit a low liner to the third base hole. Bobcats shortstop Morris snagged the ball, but his throw to second for the force that could have ended the game was beat out by the hustling Gizinski.

On the play, pinch runner Lipinski never stopped running and he beat a throw to the plate to tie the game.

Schimming pitches two and a third innings to get the win, while Moody took the loss.

“I thought we played well today, we didn’t do enough to win,” Cougars coach Grant Morlock said. “That's a good ball club over there and they threw, probably two, maybe their best three arms today and I look at that as a sign of respect, but I also love it, because I want to face the best guy that other teams have."

Tech goes eight innings, too

Harford Tech (8-2, 12-2) needed eight innings as well to win at Elkton (3-4, 3-6), 4-3, in Susquehanna Division play.

Nate Reed (7-0) pitched a complete game to earn the victory for the Cobras. Reed utilized his defense, scattering 10 hits over the eight innings.

Elkton scored two in the bottom of the fourth to take a 3-2 lead, but the Cobras were able to score one in the sixth and another in the eight inning to secure the win.

Reed went 3-4 with a double and RBI to aid his own cause. Brennen Schneider was 3-5 with a run scored and Conor Henderson was 2-3 with a walk, stolen base and two runs scored. TJ Kobert added one hit and two RBIs and Parker McIlhenney had a key sacrifice bunt in the top of the eighth inning.

Mustangs edge Tigers

C. Milton Wright (4-4, 6-6) didn’t need extra innings to deal hist Rising Sun (3-5, 4-6) a 2-1 loss in Chesapeake play.

Stats were not provided.

Indians beat Huskies

Patterson Mill (4-4, 7-5) was shut down on four hits Wednesday in an 11-1 Chesapeake loss at North East (2-5, 6-6).

Indians pitcher Kyle Miller worked all six innings, striking out four.

Ethan Shultz went 2-3 with a double and run scored for the Huskies.

Peyton Celuch took the loss, pitching four innings. He allowed seven runs, on six hits and three walks. He struck out two.

Patriots lose late

John Carroll (6-8) fell at Calvert Hall, 14-4, in five innings Wednesday. The Patriots were up 4-2 in the fifth, when Calvert Hall erupted for 12 runs to end the game.

John Galant (RBI) and Tyler Blittersdorf (two RBIs) led the Patriots with two hits apiece.

Hunter Tipton pitched into the fifth in the loss. He gave up six runs, on eight hits, while striking out three.

