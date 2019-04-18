Reed pitches shutout, Harford Tech knocks off Bo Manor

Harford Tech (6-2, 10-2) knocked off first place Bo Manor (7-1, 8-3), 2-0, Wednesday in an UCBAC Susquehanna Division game.

The game featured a pitching duel with Tech’s Nate Reed earning the win with a complete game shutout. He allowed six hits and two walks, while striking out nine.

Tyler Hayden pitched a complete game in the loss, allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks. He struck out seven.

The Cobras scored both runs in the bottom of the fifth inning with one out. Jay Rose singled and Reed was able to get on base when he hit a come backer to Hayden, who committed the only error of the game when he threw the ball into center field.

Hayden got the next batter out, but TJ Kobert delivers a clutch hit to plate Rose with the first run. Ryan Hunt followed with another hit to knock in Reed with the second run.

Reed finished 2-3 and Rose 2-4. Brennen Schneider, Kobert, Hunt and Parker McIlhenney had one hit apiece.

Hawks beat Indians

North Harford (5-3, 7-5) won at North East (1-5, 4-10), 11-9, Wednesday in Chesapeake Division play.

The Hawks built a six-run lead in the fourth inning and then held off North East's late-game charge.

Sam Macatee led North Harford to victory by driving in four runs. He went 3-4 and drove in runs on a home run in the second and a triple in the third.

Jackson Stockstill pitched three innings for the win. He allowed eight runs on nine hits. Bobby Duffy and Tate Gerringer entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

Duffy added a home run for the Hawks in the fourth inning.

North Harford had 14 hits in the game. Justin Gue (3), Macatee (3), Mill Heinze Duffy and Luke Kelly all had multiple hits.

Huskies beat Mustangs

Patterson Mill (4-3, 7-4) beat host C. Milton Wright (3-4, 5-5), 13-7, in Chesapeake play Wednesday.

For Patterson Mill, Ethan Shultz went 4-5 with three runs and two RBIs and Peyton Celuch was 3-4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Also, Braden Soos went 2-4 with two runs and an RBI and Caleb Heymann was 2-3 with two runs and an RBI.

Nick Santoro and Shertzer added a hit and two RBIs apiece.

Shertzer also pitched six innings for the win. He allowed six hits, two walks and five runs, while striking out seven.

Hunter Wright hit a triple and added three RBIs for the Mustangs Jake Spurlock added two hits, as did Zach Stiars, who scored two runs.

Patriots fall

John Carroll (3-4) lost at Spalding, 12-2, Tuesday.

The Patriots were shut down on five hits and Tyler Blittersdorf had three of them. He also drove in both runs.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports