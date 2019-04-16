Aberdeen wins two, including inaugural Cal Ripken, Sr."Fight for the Fungo" baseball game

The Aberdeen baseball team won its second straight game Monday night at home, but needed extra innings to do so.

The Eagles (3-4, 3-6) edged Perryville (4-4, 5-4) in nine innings of UCBAC Susquehanna Division play.

Aberdeen jumped ahead in the first. Kevon Davis singles and later scored on a Stephen Schultz walk.

Perryville, though, scores runs in the second and seventh innings to take a 2-1 lead.

Aberdeen answered in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game. Schultz singled and scored with two outs on an Adam Siedlecki single.

The Eagles then won it in the ninth. Siedlecki scored on a Raillys Orengo, one-out single.

Orengo, Brian Langbein, Davis and Siedlecki all had two hits for Aberdeen.

Siedlecki pitched six and two-third innings, alowing two runs, on three hits and three walks. He stuck out six. Ryan Feathers came on in relief to pitch the final two and third innings. Feathers allowed no runs on a hit and walk, while striking out three.

The Eagles also won on Friday, beating Havre de Grace (3-3, 4-4), 14-2, in the first ever Cal Ripken Sr. “Fight for the Fungo” game.

This memorial game will be played each year between the Aberdeen Eagles and the Havre de Grace Warriors. The “Fight for the Fungo” game will always be played in Aberdeen (Eagles being the home team). Each year, the winning team will be awarded an antique fungo bat in Cal Sr.’s honor, which was used at the Cal Ripken Sr. Baseball School back in the early 1990’s.

Siedlecki threw two and two-third innings for the win. Austin Keen threw two plus innings of scoreless relief.

The Eagles scored two in the in the first and 11 in second to blow the game open. The Warriors walked 12 Aberdeen batters.

Langbein had two hits and two RBIs. Orengo, Davis and Feathers each had two RBIs. Ryan Frist scored three runs.

Cougars beat Hawks

Fallston (2-4, 5-4) got back in the win column Monday with an 7-1 Chesapeake Division win over visiting North Harford (4-3, 6-5).

Josh Bogdan tossed a complete game to earn his third victory of the year. His line was seven innings, three hits, one earned run and four strikeouts.

The Cougars struck first in the bottom of the second when Jake Bogdan singled in Ryan Pickle with two outs.

Fallston broke the game open in the fourth with a five-run outburst.

The inning was highlighted by a two-run single from Andrew Noyes. Noyes finished the day 2-3 with a walk and three runs batted in. Jake Bogdan also drove in two for Fallston.

Tigers beat Huskies

Patterson Mill (3-3, 6-4) saw visiting Rising Sun (3-3, 4-4) score five times in its last two at bats to deal the Huskies a 5-1 Chesapeake loss on Monday.

Payton Celuch went the distance in the loss. He allowed eight hits, a walk and five runs (three earned), while striking out seven.

Kenny Dollenger scattered six hits over six and a third innings, striking out 13.

Patterson Mill scored its lone run in the third and carried the 1-0 lead into the sixth inning.

Nathan Vujanic went 2-3 to lead the Huskies offense. Caleb Heymann drove in the lone run with a sacrifice bunt.

Mustangs beat Bobcats

C. Milton Wright (3-3, 5-4) edged visiting Bel Air (4-2, 7-2), 8-7, Friday in Chesapeake play.

The game was tied at five in the sixth when CMW’s Nick Kopczynski doubled in two runs. The Mustangs added another for the one-run win.

Jake Spurlock was 3-4 at the plate to lead CMW. Josh Stocum and Gabe Scott had multiple hits for Bel Air.

Cobras beat Rams

Harford Tech (5-2, 9-2) defeated host Edgewood (0-4, 0-6), 14-1, Friday in Susquehanna play.

Nate Reed earned the win on the mound for the Cobras pitching a complete game. He allowed a run on two hits. He walked two and struck out 11.

The Cobras offense was led by Colin Childs (2-3, HBP three RBIs); Conor Henderson (2-3, double, sac fly, stolen base, two RBIs); and Parker Smith (2-4, two RBIs).

Hawks beat Tigers

North Harford grabbed the lead late on Friday and beat visiting Rising Sun, 7-6, in Chesapeake play.

The game was tied at five when North Harford’s Mill Heinze singled in the winning runs in the sixth inning.

Zach Goodman was the winning pitcher in relief for North Harford. He surrendered one run on one hit over one inning, striking out one. Bobby Duffy threw one inning in relief for the save.

Heinze went 2-4 at the plate to lead North Harford in hits.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports