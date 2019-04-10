Schimming, Stocum lead Bel Air to 8-2 baseball win over Patterson Mill

Seniors Tyler Schimming pitched and Josh Stocum hit Bel Air to an 8-2 win over visiting Patterson Mill Wednesday in an UCBAC Chesapeake Division baseball game.

Schimming threw a complete game, scattering eight hits for two runs. He struck out just one, but walked none.

“Coming into the game, I knew they were a strong team, strong hitting team, but I knew that if I pounded the outside corner, had my off-speed pitches working, just keeping them off balance, that I’d be able to throw strikes and strike them out, get outs,” Schimming said. “I had defense behind me the whole game, doing well, doing what they usually do, so the defense behind me helped out a lot.”

Matt Button / The Aegis Bel air pitcher Tyler Schimming delivers the pitch to the waiting Pattterson Mill batter during Wednesday's game at Bel Air. Bel air pitcher Tyler Schimming delivers the pitch to the waiting Pattterson Mill batter during Wednesday's game at Bel Air. (Matt Button / The Aegis)

Stocum highlighted the offense, going 3-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs to lead the Bobcats' (4-1, 7-1) nine-hit attack.

Stocum's first double plated Noah Beyers with the first of two Bel Air, first inning runs. Stocum later scored the other when Gabe Scott reached on an error.

Patterson Mill (3-2, 6-3) pushed across single runs its next two at bats to tie the game 2-2. Michael Segreti doubled in Nathan Vujanic with one and Nick Santoro singled in Braden Soos with the other.

Stocum then doubled in Brendan Purtell with another run, the go-ahead run, with his second double in the third.

“I’ve been hitting the ball really good lately, I’ve been squaring it up, up the middle, opposite way, hitting it pretty good,” Stocum said.

It was Stocum in the field at third base the next half inning that started a 5-4-3 double play after Vujanic had hit a leadoff single. “This field’s been tough, honestly, the grass really like bouncy and it could go either way usually,” Stocum said. “But I got a good bounce, Beyers was good at second and made a good turn.”

The Bel Air lead stayed 3-2 into the fifth when the Bobcats blew the game open with a four-run fifth.

With one Beyers doubled. Stocum was intentionally walked with the open base, but the move backfired a bit as the next hitter, Austin Hooper also doubled to plate Beyers.

Gabe Scott then doubled over the bag down the right field line, scoring both Stocum and Hooper. Hunter Hruz also doubled down the first base line to score Scott and that was all for Huskies starter Christian Shertzer.

Left hander Mason Smith came on to get the next two batters out and end any further damage.

Smith also pitched the sixth inning, but like Shertzer, had to deal with Stocum. Stocum closed the scoring with an RBI single with two out in the sixth.

Rey Gutierrez went 2-2 for the Huskies and Shertzer pitched into the fifth in taking the loss. He allowed seven hits, seven runs and three walks, while striking out six.

Mustangs beat Hawks

C. Milton Wright (2-3, 4-4) scored five runs in the seventh inning to beat host North Harford (3-2, 5-4), 7-4 Wednesday in Chesapeake play.

The game was knotted 2-2 entering the seventh inning.

Bobby Duffy's sacrifice fly scored the game’s first run for North Harford, who led 2-1 in the sixth when CMW tied it up on a Michael Cummings single.

Cummings was also on the mound for CMW. He surrendered four runs on eight hits over seven innings, striking out seven.

Jackson Stockstill started for the Hawks. He allowed eight hits and two runs over six innings, striking out four. Paul Keeney threw one inning of relief.

Stockstill went 3-4 at the plate, including a seventh inning home run. Mike Mills also had multiple hits for North Harford.

The Mustangs pounded out 11 hits. Matt Long, Jacob Spurlock and Hunter Wright all had multiple hits for the Mustangs.

Cobras beat Mariners

Harford Tech (4-2, 8-2) visited and beat Joppatowne (0-4, 0-4), 11-6, Wednesday in Susquehanna Division play.

Tech led 8-0 in the bottom of the fifth when Joppatowne erupted for six runs.

The Cobras scored 11 runs on 12 hits to earn the win. Leading the Cobras, Brennen Schneider went 2-2 with a solo home run, double, stolen base, walk and two runs scored.

Schneider also pitched four innings of one-hit baseball, while striking out seven batters.

Other Cobra contributors were Conor Henderson, 3-4, two doubles, stolen base, 2 RBIs; Kyle Robey, 2-3, HBP, double, RBI; Ryan Hunt, 2-3, double, 2 RBIs; Jac Carll, 1-2, walk; Austin Utterbaugh, 1-1, walk; and Jay Rose, 1-3.

Panthers beat Eagles

Aberdeen (1-4, 1-6) lost at Perryville (4-2, 5-2), 6-3, in Susquehanna play.

Raillys Orengo scored twice and Kevon Davis scored a run and hit an RBI triple for Aberdeen.

Brandon Brown also drove in a run and Brian Langbein added a double.

Mike Newsome went 3-3 with two doubles, a home run and he scored three of the Panthers six runs.

Newsome also pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn the save.

Patriots fall short

John Carroll (3-3) fell two runs short at McDonogh on Wednesday, losing 8-6.

The Patriots were shut down on three hits. Sean Fasano (two runs), Tyler Blittersdorf (two RBIs) and Johnny Galant had the Patriots hits.

Tyler Leach, Gavin Wingard and Nico Santoro had RBIs.

Blittersdorf pitched two-thirds of an inning to get the loss. He allowed four hits, five walks and six earned runs.

