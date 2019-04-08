Aberdeen upends Harford Tech for first baseball win

The Aberdeen baseball team picked up its first win of the season Monday, beating visiting Harford Tech, 8-4, in UCBAC Susquehanna Division action.

Adam Siedlecki threw four and a third innings for the win, giving up three runs on six hits. Ryan Feathers threw two and a third innings in relief. He allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts.

Aberdeen (1-3, 1-5) went ahead in the first when Raillys Orengo walked and scored on a Kevon Davis single.

Tech (3-2, 7-2) responded with three runs in the top of the third, but Aberdeen answered with seven in the bottom of the third. Brandon Brown drove in first run with a sac fly. Feathers doubled in a run and Stephen Schultz had the big blow, ripping a bases loaded triple. Schultz also scored on the play due to a throwing error.

Orengo scored twice in the win and Brian Langbein had an RBI and a run scored.

Hawks beat Huskies

North Harford (3-1, 5-3) defeated host Patterson Mill (2-1, 5-2), 3-1, Wednesday in Chesapeake Division play.

Mitchell Wittkamp was credited with the victory, tossing five innings. He allowed one run on four hits and struck out five. Jackson Stockstill threw two scoreless innings in relief.

Peyton Celuch took the loss for Patterson Mill. He allowed five hits and three runs over four innings, striking out five. Nathan Vujanic threw three innings in relief.

Back to back errors in the fourth with one out gave North Harford an opening. Luke Kelly, Wittkamp and Brian Hauer followed with RBI singles to deliver the Hawks three runs.

Ethan Shultz had an RBI single for Patterson Mill in the fifth and the Huskies had the bases loaded, but Wittkamp struck out Christian Shertzer to end the inning.

Hauer and Kelly managed two hits apiece for North Harford. Mike Segreti had two hits and a run scored for the Huskies.

Mustangs beat Cougars

C. Milton Wright (1-3, 3-4) also won in Chesapeake play Monday, beating visiting Fallston (1-2, 4-2), 3-1.

Jake Spurlock led the Mustangs at the plate with two hits in three at bats.

Hunter Wright was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Wright struck out six. Joe Burns threw two innings in relief and recorded the last six outs to earn the save.

Patriots beat St. Joe

John Carroll (4-2) jumped out to an early lead at Mount St. Joseph Monday and took home a 9-2 victory.

The Patriots scored on a double by Tyler Leach in the first inning.

Mount St. Joe also scored a run in its half of the first inning, but the Patriots added three runs in the second to pull away.

Nico Santoro singled on a 3-2 count, driving in one run and Tyler Blittersdorf doubled in two more. Blittersdorf finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Tyler Leach capped the win with a three-run blast in the seventh inning. Leach finished with two hits and four RBIs.

Hunter Tipton was the winning pitcher, surrendering two runs on six hits over six innings He struck out five. Brandon Crews threw one inning of relief.

Bobcats win

Bel Air (6-1) earned a non-league win Monday, defeating visiting Winters Mill, 8-1.

The Bobcats scored in four of six innings, highlighted by multiple runs in three of them.

Jordan Reiswig hot a home run, while Josh Stocum and Hunter Hruz each hit a double.

Other Monday score

In Susquehanna play, Havre de Grace (2-2, 3-3) took a 1-0 lead into the seventh over visiting Bo Manor (5-0 6-2),but the Eagles rallied and beat the Warriors, 4-1.

Patriots win

John Carroll won 7-2 at St Paul’s on Saturday.

Tyler Blittersdorf (two RBIs) put the Patriots on top early with a home run. The Patriots led 3-2 through five innings and added four more in the seventh to close out the win.

Nico Santoro also drove in two runs for the Patriots. Johnny Galant, Tyler Leach and Stelio Stakias had two hits apiece.

The Patriots used five pitchers with Jack Levey collecting the win.

Bobcats beat Hawks

Bel Air defeated host North Harford, 11-6, Friday in Chesapeake play.

The game was knotted 2-2 through three innings, before Bel Air pulled away for good with an six-run outburst in the fourth inning.

Josh Stocum had two hits to lead Bel Air. Bobby Duffy and Luke Kelly had a hit apiece for the Hawks.

Winning pitcher Austin Rohlfing allowed three runs on one hit over five innings, while striking out seven. Duffy allowed five runs on four hits over three innings in the loss. He struck out five.

Cobras blank Panthers

Harford Tech added a Susquehanna win at Perryville on Friday, winning 2-0.

The game was a pitchers duel with Tech’s Nate Reed tossing a complete-game, two-hit shoutout to earn his fifth victory of the season.

Reed walked two and struck out eight. Freshman James Able also went the distance for Perryville in the loss. He allowed two runs on six hits, while striking out three.

Ryan Hunt led the Cobras going 2-3 with a single, double and RBI. TJ Kobert added a double and run scored and Conor Henderson went 1-3 with an RBI.

Austen Bowman and Seth Bolton had a hit each for Perryville.

Warriors upend Cobras

Havre de Grace dealt host Harford Tech its first loss Thursday, winning the Susquehanna game, 10-7, in 11 innings.

The Warriors were led by terrific pitching performances from Frank Sciano, who went five and two-third innings, striking out three and Riley Wasielewski, who added five and third innings, striking out six and not giving up a single run. Over the course of 11 innings the Warriors did not walk a single Cobra.

The Warriors offense was led by Alex Gresock, who went 5-6 with two doubles and four RBIs. Chad Gamble provided two hits and two RBI; Connor Ignozzi went 3-5 with thre runs scored; Jackson Transparenti added two hits; and Evan Barks with three runs scored and an RBI.

The defense of the Warriors played their strongest game with solid outfield play from Jeremy Smith and Nate McRoberts.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports