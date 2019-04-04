North Harford walks-off to deal Fallston first baseball loss

The North Harford Hawks used a walkoff base hit Wednesday to knock off previously unbeaten Fallston. Mill Heinze delivered the game-winning single in the Hawks (2-0, 4-2), 4-3 UCBAC Chesapeake Division win over the visiting Cougars (1-1, 4-1).

The Hawks score twice in the opening inning with Jackson Stockstill tripling in both runs.

Bobby Duffy was the winning pitcher for North Harford, working the final two innings. He allowed one run on one hit, walked one and struck out six. Mitchell Wittkamp started the game for North Harford. He went five innings, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out nine.

Ryan Pickle made the start for Fallston. He went five innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out 11. Kyle Moody threw one and a third innings out of the bullpen in the loss.

Mike Mills led North Harford with two hits. Alex Baily and Josh Bogdan both had multiple hits for Fallston.

North Harford also won Tuesday, outlasting host Hereford, 10-8, in non-league play.

Duffy and Mike Mills led the Hawks with three hits each. Stockstill threw six innings for the win. Duffy and Paul Keeney combined for relief in the final inning.

Warriors beat Eagles

Havre de Grace used three straight multi-run innings Wednesday to beat visiting Aberdeen in an Susquehanna Division baseball game.

The Warriors (2-0, 2-1) overcame a 2-0 deficit to beat the winless Eagles (0-3, 0-5), 13-8, at Stancill Park.

Aberdeen scored twice in the first inning. Kevon Davis (two hits) tripled in a run and scored the other on a passed ball.

Havre de Grace played small ball to get on the scoreboard in the third, scoring six times. Connor Ignozzi and Evan Barks (two hits) had bunt singles and Alex Gresock (two hits) added an RBI single.

Jeremy Smith hit a two-run single and it was Smith again in the fourth inning with another two-RBI single. The Warriors scored four in the fourth and three more in the fifth. Chad Gamble doubled in a run and Jesse Fenner (two hits, RBI, three runs) also drove in a run.

Aberdeen scored four in the fifth. Brandon Brown and Steve Schultz had RBI singles and Tahj Braxton (two hits) drove in two more with a single.

Gresock allowed one hit and five walks over four innings in the win. Brown pitched into the third to take the loss.

Huskies beat Tigers

Patterson Mill (2-0, 5-1) banged out 17 hits on the road to beat Rising Sun (1-2, 2-3) in Chesapeake play.

Seven Huskies had multi-hit games. Leaders were Lucas Rivera, 3-4, three RBIs, two runs; Christian Shertzer, 3-5, RBI; Michael Segreti, 3-4, two RBIs, double; Ethan Shultz, 2-4, two RBIs, double; and Rey Gutierrez, 2-4, two RBIs.

Shertzer pitched four innings for the win. He allowed 12 hits, a walk and five earned runs. He struck out two.

The Tigers built a 6-1 lead over the Huskies, but the Huskies had a nine-run, two-out rally in the fourth to take control of the game. There were nine hits and two walks in the inning that saw 16 Huskies come to the plate.

Cobras beat Rams

Harford Tech (2-0, 6-0) had no trouble staying perfect Wednesday, beating visiting Edgewood (0-3, 0-5), 14-1, in Susquehanna play.

The Cobras were led by Ryan Hunt, 3-3, two RBIs; Parker McIlhenney, 2-3, double, three RBIs; Brennen Schneider, 1-3, three RBIs; TJ Kobert, 1-3, RBI; Nate Reed, 1-1, walk; Conor Henderson, 2-2, walk, double, stolen base; Jac Carll, 1-3; Austin Utterbaugh, 1-1, walk; and John Riley, 1-2, walk and three runs scored.

Reed pitched two and two-third innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits, while striking out five in the win. Utterbaugh pitched an inning and a third of relief, allowing one hit, while striking out two. Henderson pitched a scoreless fifth inning.

The Rams were led by Jason Rodriguez, 1-2, walk; and Andrew Saulsbury, 1-2, hit by pitch.

Antonio Gautreaux suffered the loss for the Rams.

Other Wednesday scores

In Chesapeake play, Bel Air (2-1, 4-1) won at North East (0-3, 2-3), 13-6. In non-league play, C. Milton Wright (3-3) won at Westminster, 18-8.

Stats were not provided for either game.

