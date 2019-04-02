Fallston upends Bel Air in early season baseball clash

The Fallston Cougars baseball team made the short trip top Bel Air Monday to begin its UCBAC Chesapeake Division schedule. The Bobcats (1-1, 2-1) scored first, but the Cougars (1-0, 4-0) scored four unanswered in a 4-1 win.

Bel Air’s run opened the scoring in the third when Josh Stocum singled in courtesy runner Gabe Scott.

Fallston scored three in the fifth. Jesse Schuster off with a triple to right-center and Andrew Noyes followed with an RBI double to deep left. Connor Pickle then put the Cougars ahead 2-1 with a sac fly and Josh Bogdan drove in a third run with a two-out single.

The Cougars added a final run in the seventh. Bogdan doubled in Joe Gizinski.

Bogdan also had a solid day on the mound. He started and went 5 2/3 innings, allowing just the single run and striking out eight. Kyle Moody recorded the final four outs to earn his first save of the year.

Matt Rohlfing went five innings in the loss for Bel Air.

Eagles lose in extras

Aberdeen (0-2, 0-4) battled host Elkton (1-1, 1-2) for 12 innings Monday before losing, 6-5, in Susquehanna Division play.

Aberdeen was up 4-1 in the sixth when Elkton scored three runs to tie the game. The game remained tied until the 12th.

Brandon Brown scored on a wild pitch in top of the inning, but Elkton rallied for two in the bottom for the win.

Ryan Feathers started and went 5 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and two earned runs. Adam Siedlecki threw 5 1/3 in relief and gave up no runs until the 12th

Brian Langbein had two hits, including a double and scored twice. Siedlecki had three hits and an RBI. Feathers also had two hits.

Huskies beat Indians

Patterson Mill (1-0, 3-1) beat visiting North East (0-2, 2-2), 6-3, Monday in Chesapeake play.

Peyton Celuch tossed 6 1/3 innings for the win. He allowed six hits, a walk and two earned runs, while striking out three.

Braden Soos relieved and got the final two outs.

The Huskies did the scoring in two innings. In the second, Nathan Vujanic was hit by pitch and came around to score on a sacrifice and groundout.

The Huskies added three more in the fourth. Ethan Shultz (2-3, double), Mike Segreti (1-3, run 2 RBI) and Celuch (1-3, RBI) each hit RBI singles.

North East scored three in the fifth and were then looking for more in the sixth with runners on the corners and one out. The Huskies turned a 1-6-3 double play to end the threat.

Bobcats beat Liberty, Tigers

Bel Air picked up a non-league win Saturday, beating visiting Liberty, 5-2.

Stocum doubled and homered to lead the winners.

The Bobcats also beat visiting Rising Sun, 5-4, in nine innings Friday of Chesapeake play.

Patriots win

John Carroll’s Tyler Blittersdorf came the ballpark and meant business on Friday, driving in four on two hits to lead the Patriots (3-4) beat visiting Loyola, 13-8.

Blittersdorf drove in runs on a single in the second and a home run in the fifth.

Hunter Tipton pitched the win, allowing seven hits and four runs over 5 2/3. He srtuck out two.

Cobras beat Elks

Harford Tech (1-0, 5-0) defeated visiting Elkton, 11-0, in five innings Friday on an emotional day for the Cobras.

Prior to the start, former Tech player and 2016 graduate Justin Klingelhofer was there and able to throw out a ceremonial first pitch. Klingelhofer, who threw a strike, is battling stage 4, Ewing’s Sarcoma, an extremely rare form of cancer.

The emotions fueled the Cobras to a fast start. The scored four in the first, two in the second and five in the third.

The Cobras were led by Nate Reed (3-3, three runs, RBI); Ryan Hunt (3-3, run); Brennen Schneider (2-3, run, double, triple, three RBIs); TJ Kobert (2-2, run, double, triple two RBIs); and Jay Rose (1-2, run).

Reed also had the win on the mound for the Cobras. Reed pitched a complete game shutout, allowing one hit, while striking out two.

Cougars beat Dulaney

Fallston added a non-league win Friday, edging visiting Dulaney, 2-1.

Connor Pickle, despite giving up a run in the first, settled in nicely on a four-inning outing and win. He struck out six.

The Cougars tied the game with a run in the third and then went ahead in the fifth on Drew Kalista’s RBI single.

Alex Baily finished 2-3 with a double and RBI and Joe Gizinski also added two hits.

Hawks beat Indians

North Harford (1-0, 2-2) scored four late runs Friday to beat visiting North East, 5-2, in Chesapeake play.

Mitchell Wittkamp got the win, pitching five innings and allowing five hits, a walk and two runs, while striking out eight. Bobby Duffy threw two scoreless innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Luke Kelly led the offense with two hits in three at bats.

