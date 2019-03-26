Harford Tech knocks off C. Milton Wright in baseball

Two schools separated by just a mile or so met on the baseball diamond in Fountain Green Tuesday.

Harford Tech traveled to meet C. Milton Wright in an non-division battle among UCBAC teams.

Tech junior pitcher Nate Reed threw three scoreless innings and the Cobras (2-0) scored nine times over four innings to beat the Mustangs (1-1), 9-3.

“These guys have worked hard, last year we had zero out of conference wins,” Tech manager Paul Daniele said. “We’ve started this season off 2-0 hopefully to build, get ready for our conference. Our goal is to win our conference, as it is every year and we’re very competitive.”

The Cobras got started right away with Reed drawing a one out walk. Reed stole second and came around to score when Brennen Schneider’s single to center field went through CMW centerfielder Nate Dzwulski.

Tech was back at it in the second inning, plating three more runs. Colin Childs and Ryan Hunt opened the inning with back-to-back singles. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position.

Childs scored when Conor Henderson’s fly ball to center went off Dzwulski’s glove. Mustangs starting pitcher Tommy Peifley the walked the next two batters to force in a run.

Peifley also walked another batter to plate the fourth Tech run. That was Peifley’s last hitter.

Noah Springer came on in relief and got the final out, but he ran into trouble as well the next two innings.

Childs tripled and scored on Hunt’s groundout in the third and Henderson walked and later scored on an error later in the third.

Leading 6-0, Tech pushed across its final three runs in the fourth off Springer. Parker Smith singled and scored on Hunt’s RBI single.

Hunt also scored on Henderson’s single and TJ Kobert, who walked, scored the final run on a wild pitch.

Reed, meanwhile, was mowing down the Mustangs hitters. Reed gave up a single in the first and second innings, but they led to nothing. A walk in the third was surrounded by three of Reed’s seven strikeouts.

“We started narrowing it down, I threw fastballs, I worked off my curve ball,” Reed said. “I didn’t throw it as much as last game because I threw, too, many last game, but once I threw my curve ball, I worked off that. I threw a couple knuckles, worked that in there, and you know, got the win.”

Hunt came to relieve Reed and CMW scored twice in his first inning of work. Hunter Wright (fielder’s choice) and Luke Frezza (walk) were both aboard when Hunt was called for a balk.

Wright scored when Zach Stiars reached on an error and Frezza came around to score on Dzwulski’s double. Stiars also tried to score, but he was cut down at the plate on a 8-6-2 relay.

CMW added its final run in the fifth. Arrius Lovette walked and moved to third on Eric Brettschneider’s double. Lovette scored seconds later on a Dominic Jankovich groundout.

Wright was a bright spot on the hill for the Mustangs. The left-hander shut the Cobras out over the final three innings. He gave up two hits, but struck out four.

“Early on it’s a trial and error process, see who’s out there and see what they can do,” CMW manager Mike Amaral said.

Cougars get win

Fallston opened its season Tuesday on the road and came home a winner, 15-7, over Bo Manor in non-division play.

After falling behind 4-0 through four innings, Fallston put up seven runs in the top of the fifth. Josh Bogdan put the Cougars ahead with a two-run double to deep left field.

Fallston added six more runs in the sixth and two in the seventh. Ryan Pickle started on the mound for the Cougars and went three innings to take a no decision.

Bogdan earned the win in relief and went 3-for-5 at the dish with three RBIs.

Connor Pickle, Kyle Moody and Jesse Schuster added two hits each with Schuster driving in four.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports