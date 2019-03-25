Harford Tech opens baseball season with a win

Despite rain and strong winds that plagued the area late last week, the Harford Tech baseball team not only played, but also won, to get the 20-19 season off to a winning start.

The Cobras beat visiting Severn, 12-8, on the turf at Harford Community College Saturday night

The Cobras were led offensively by Nate Reed, who went 3-for-4 with a walk, stolen base and two RBI. Ryan Hunt was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Jay Rose was also 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and two stolen bases.

Also for the Cobras, Brennen Schneider added one hit, three walks and a stolen base and Parker McIlhenney also added a hit, two walks and an RBI. Conor Henderson added a hit as well in the win.

On the hill, Nate Reed pitched three innings to earn the victory. He allowed five hits, while striking out seven. Schneider earned the save pitching in relief of Jay Rose. Brennen pitched the final two and a third innings, allowing one hit and striking out three.

