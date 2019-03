MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun

Delane Lewis of Fallston, right, with the group Citizens for Healthcare, talks to the group of approximately 30 people that came out Monday afternoon as they gather at the corner of Courtland Street and Hickory Avenue in Bel Air. Lewis and the others marched to Congressman Andy Harris' office a few blocks away to express their concerns over health care and other issues after trying repeatedly to contact Harris.