Don’t miss Trey Mancini and Joey Rickard guest bartend at the first Brews & O’s event June 10th. Get your tickets today!
News Maryland Harford County The Aegis

Storybook trail at Deerfield Elementary School

A team of Edgewood Middle School students, in collaboration with Edgewood High School technology students and a grant from the Harford County Education Foundation built a storybook trail on the campus of Deerfield Elementary School in Edgewood. Students got to exlore the new trail Wednesday afternoon. 

photos by Matt Button / The Aegis
Copyright © 2019, The Aegis, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
72°