Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Rick High with the Howard County Fire Dept., left, and Hector Pomales with the Baltimore County Police Dept. stand next to a wreath placed at the Fallen Heroes Memorial honoring first responders killed in the line of duty during the Fallen Heroes Day Memorial Service held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens on Friday, May 3. Grave markers in the foreground are for, from left, Nathan Flynn, Amy Caprio and Jason Schneider.