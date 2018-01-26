Baltimore’s BEST voting open now
Take a Stand Against Heroin Day

Over 400 students and staff at Havre de Grace High School participated in the school's Take a Stand Against Heroin Day by wearing heroin overdose victim or heroin fatality T-shirts to show the number of victims affected by addiction in Harford County.

Photos by MATT BUTTON / THE AEGIS
