MATT BUTTON/THE AEGIS / Baltimore Sun
Havre de Grace High School Junior Yisrael Austin takes a moment to fill out one of the papaer balloons with her message about heroin addiction on her way to lunch at the Take a Stand Against Heroin display near the main entrance at Havre de Grace High School Friday.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
MATT BUTTON/THE AEGIS / Baltimore Sun
Paper balloons with a variety of message from students related to addiction are posted on a board at the main entrance of Havre de Grtace High School for Take a Stand Against Heroin day at Havre de Grace High School Friday. Over 400 students and staff wore heroin overdose victim or heroin fatality T-shirts for the day to represent the number of victims in Harford County effected by addiction.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Over 400 students and staff at Havre de Grace High School participated in the school's Take a Stand Against Heroin Day by wearing heroin overdose victim or heroin fatality T-shirts to show the number of victims affected by addiction in Harford County.
Photos by MATT BUTTON / THE AEGIS