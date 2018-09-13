News Maryland Harford County The Aegis

Deer Creek debris removal in Darlington

Crews with Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration work to remove tree debris under the Route 161 (Darlington Road) Bridge over Deer Creek caused from the storm on Aug. 31. Closures will be in effect 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. 

Photos by Matt Button / The Aegis
