Deer Creek debris removal in Darlington

Matt Button / Aegis Staff / Baltimore Sun
Crane operator Gene LaRoque with Alpha Crane Service carefully lifts a bucket of debris to a waiting dump truck on the bridge deck on the Rt. 161 bridge over Deer Creek in Darlington Thursday morning. The crew is on the site to remove piles of trees and debris washed down Deer Creek that has piled up against the base of the bridge.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Matt Button / Aegis Staff / Baltimore Sun
Crane operator Gene LaRoque with Alpha Crane Service carefully lifts a bucket of debris to a waiting dump truck on the bridge deck on the Rt. 161 bridge over Deer Creek in Darlington Thursday morning. The crew is on the site to remove piles of trees and debris washed down Deer Creek that has piled up against the base of the bridge.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Crews with Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration work to remove tree debris under the Route 161 (Darlington Road) Bridge over Deer Creek caused from the storm on Aug. 31. Closures will be in effect 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Photos by Matt Button / The Aegis