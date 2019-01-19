'All we expected and more': Ice Festival in Havre de Grace sees strong turnout on first day

The inaugural Havre de Grace Ice Festival, with its “fire and ice” theme, saw a strong turnout Saturday for the first day of the two-day event as people strolled through the city’s downtown, checked out ice sculptures and ice carvings, and ate their fill of chili at multiple downtown restaurants.

“It was all we expected, and more, it really went well,” Lauri Orzewicz, the city’s tourism manager, said Saturday evening.

People came out starting Saturday afternoon, as the festival kicked off with a ceremonial ribbon cutting in Rochambeau Plaza at St. John and Washington streets.

People could see more than 30 sculptures, most of which were in front of businesses along St. John and Washington. They could also watch carver Jeff Kaiser create his APG Federal Credit Union-themed ice sculpture in front of the Havre de Grace Visitors Center on Pennington Avenue.

Visitors could experience the “fire” part of the theme with attractions and events such as a chili cook-off hosted by six restaurants, or watching a fire eater walking around downtown.

The snow predicted for this weekend did not materialize, but temperatures were cold, and freezing rain began falling shortly after sunset.

The festival is expected to continue Sunday, according to Orzewicz, with more entertainment such as a 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Elsa & Friends live show, the awarding of the chili cook-off trophy, another ice carving demonstration and train rides for children.

The festival is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call the Visitors Center at 410-939-2100, or visit the City of Havre de Grace or Havre de Grace Alliance pages on Facebook for more information.

Skip Roland, of Rising Sun, holds his 6-year-old daughter, Aubrey, who is bundled up against the cold as they watch an ice carving demonstration during the inaugural Havre de Grace Ice Festival Saturday.

