Carolyn Zinner to be named to Havre de Grace City Council

Mayor William T. Martin announced this week that he will nominate Carolyn Zinner at Monday’s city council meeting to fill the city council vacancy caused by the resignation of Monica Worrell.

Pending city council confirmation, Zinner will serve the remainder of Worrell's term, which ends May 20, 2019.

“Carolyn Zinner is an individual who will roll her sleeves up and work hard to be prepared for the issues that face the City,” the mayor said in a statement. “More importantly, she is a fair and well-informed individual who will represent the citizens of Havre de Grace with respect and dignity. If confirmed, I have no doubt she will be a key asset to the City Council and the citizens she serves.”

Zinner finished fourth in the race for three Havre de Grace City Council seats in May’s election.

Worrell, 53, accepted a job as director of business development for Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union.

Worrell was elected to the Havre de Grace City Council in 2015 and re-elected in 2017. She had decided she wasn’t going to run again for Havre de Grace City Council when her term ends next May.

Before running for the Havre de Grace City Council, Worrell ran unsuccessfully for the Harford County Council, losing to eventual Councilman Curtis Beulah in the 2014 Republican primary.

Worrell also lost in the Republican primary race for House of Delegates in June. Since graduating with a bachelor’s degree in health care administration from Widener University in Chester, Pa., Zinner has had a career as a small-business owner and in health care management. Most recently, Zinner worked as a project manager in the information services department at Christiana Care Health System, retiring in June.

Zinner is a member and supporter of several nonprofit organizations and is serving on the Independence Day Commission and Wage and Benefits Commission for the City of Havre de Grace.