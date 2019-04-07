Jack Radcliffe, daughter Alison exhibiting with Dave DeRan at Liriodendron gallery in April

Courtesy Liriodendron Gallery

An exhibit featuring Jack Radcliffe will run through April 28 in the gallery at the Liriodendron in Bel Air, open 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays and 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.

