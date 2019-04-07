Jack Radcliffe, daughter Alison exhibiting with Dave DeRan at Liriodendron gallery in April

This month, the gallery at the Liriodenron in Bel Air will feature Jack Radcliffe, whose work has been shown at the Corcoran Gallery in Washington, D.C.; Moscow Museum of Modern Art in Moscow, Russia; Cascais Cultural Center in Cascais, Portugal; Casa de los Morlanes in Zaragoza, Spain; Light Factory Gallery in Charlotte, N.C.; UMBC Gallery, AOQ Gallery; The University of Arkansas, at Little Rock; and the Baltimore Museum of Art. The gallery is open on 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through April 28. For information contact liriodendron.com, 410-879-4424 or info@liriodendron.com.
