Bakerfield Elementary teacher named finalist for Presidential Award

Chelsea Davies, Title I Teacher Specialist at Bakerfield Elementary School in Aberdeen, has been selected one of three finalists from Maryland for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. They are the highest honors bestowed by the United States government specifically for K-12 mathematics and science teaching.

Established by Congress in 1983, the President may recognize up to 108 exemplary teachers each year for this award. The award recognizes those teachers who develop and implement a high-quality instructional program that is informed by content knowledge and enhances student learning.

At the state level, coordinators convene local selection committees, which include prominent mathematicians, scientists, mathematics/science educators, district level personnel, and classroom teachers to select up to three finalists from each award category (mathematics or science) for recognition at the state level.

Davies was honored at a recognition dinner at the Johns Hopkins south campus in Mt. Washington on Oct. 17.

As a state finalist, Davies’ application will move on to be judged at the national level. If named a winner, she will receive a certificate signed by the President of the United States and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.

Harford County Public Schools officials congratulate Davies and wish her luck in the coming months of becoming the Maryland winner.