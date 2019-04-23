2019 annual Juried Student Art + Design Exhibition begins April 26

The 2019 Annual Juried Student Art + Design Exhibition will run from April 26 to May 24 in Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Gallery in the Student Center.

An opening reception/juror’s talk will be held on Tuesday, April 30, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Gallery.

Each year, students in the Art + Design program at Harford Community College are encouraged to submit their work to the annual juried exhibition, which has a long tradition at HCC since before the 1970s. Thousands of students started their exhibition careers with this annual show.

Over the last decade, these exhibitions have been juried by art and design professionals from the region who have recommended purchase awards for students whose work becomes permanently collected by the college and displayed in the Joppa North Gallery in Joppa Hall.

This year’s juror, Abigail Donovan, is an artist living and working in Eugene, Ore., and Newark, Del. Frequently appearing as part of the 181 artist collective, she has had exhibitions and performances at a variety of national and international venues, including the National Centre for Contemporary Art, St. Petersburg, Russia; Novella Gallery, New York, N.Y.; Slingshot Festival for Experimental Music, Art, and Electronics, Athens, Ga; High Desert Test Sites, Joshua Tree, Calif; Bowery Art & Science, New York, N.Y.; Vicki, Newburgh, N.Y.; SPACE Gallery, Pittsburgh, Pa.; the Stockholm Fringe Festival, Stockholm, Sweden; the ICA Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pa.; the European Ceramic Work Center, s’Hertogenbosch, The Netherlands; and most recently at the Arthur Cravan Foundation in Milan, Italy, and Derrick Cave, Lake County, Oregon.

Donovan is professor and director of graduate studies in the Department of Art and Design at the University of Delaware. She holds an MFA from Cranbrook Academy of Art and a bachelor of arts from Swarthmore College.