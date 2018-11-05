Harford Community College seeks participants for Future Summit

As part of Harford Community College’s strategic planning efforts, the College will be hosting a Future Summit on Friday, Nov. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the APGFCU Arena.

The Summit—a meeting of legislators, educators, entrepreneurs and other leaders from Harford County and across Maryland—will enable the larger community to provide guidance on the future direction of the College. Registration and refreshments begin at 12:30 p.m.

HCC is working to become the College of the Future, an innovative institution prepared to meet the ever-evolving needs of its students, its staff and the larger community—and your voice is essential to this process. Help HCC develop a plan to ensure the relevance, quality and accessibility of a Harford Community College education well into the 21st century. The college cannot succeed without strong partnerships with business and industry, state and local government, K-12 leaders, nonprofit organizations and students: the Future Summit will offer all these diverse and vital players a seat at the same table.

The day will begin with a series of “EdTalks” designed to identify key issues facing the region and society, and to highlight future trends that will affect you, your organization and the college. Through subsequent small-group discussions, attendees will develop a series of impact statements that will serve as a foundational component of the college’s strategic plan. These impact statements will inform the college’s mission, vision and strategies—providing lessons that may be applied to your own organization’s future planning.

The Future Summit is the first of two opportunities for the public to participate in the college’s strategic planning process. The public will be invited back in the spring to review HCC’s draft mission, vision and strategies.

There is no charge to attend, but reservations are required. Free child care will be available on a first come, first served basis. RSVP to strategicplan@harford.edu.