HCC employee presented Northeastern Maryland Technology Council's 'Mentor' Visionary Award

Frank Mayer, a career navigator under the Cyber and Technology Perkins Grant at Harford Community College, was honored earlier this year during the Northeastern Maryland Technology Council’s Visionary Awards ceremony at the Richlin Ballroom.

The NMTC Visionary Awards celebrates those making a difference in STEM education and technology advancement in the community. Almost 200 leaders from academia, industry and Aberdeen Proving Ground joined in celebrating the work of 13 individuals for their significant achievements in Baltimore, Cecil and Harford counties.

Mayer was awarded NMTC’s Visionary Award in the Mentor category, recognizing role models for future generations. The award illuminates those consistently volunteering their knowledge, experiences and wisdom by going above and beyond in using their personal time and resources to inspire students, teachers, apprentices, interns or organization proteges.

Mayer was honored for his work with Harford Community College students since retiring from military and civilian service. In additional to his expert teaching in cybersecurity, computer forensics and introductory network courses, he volunteers his knowledge to help students prepare for major defensive cyber operation training events at the Baltimore Cyber Range (BCR). He was the first instructor in Maryland to prepare students and guide them through this type of training.

Mayer goes above and beyond by using his personal free time to work with students, explaining next steps in pursuing career opportunities while introducing them to professional associations, taking them on tours and to networking events that match their talents.

“We are grateful to these individuals for helping our region grow to the next level. Baltimore, Cecil and Harford Counties’ economic infrastructure is increasingly dependent on the economic development driven by newly emerging and complex technology,” John Casner, executive director of NMTC, said. “These are the individuals who understand this technology and are sharing their knowledge to create the workforce for the future of our region.”

They join the Academy of Visionary Awards, with more than 100 members.

Previous NMTC Visionary Award winners from Harford Community College include Al Horst, Richard Schwanke, Marlene Lieb, John Mayhorne, Deb Wrobel, Denise Carnaggio, Bruce Burns, Rob Lieb, Sandra Young and Dennis Hiebert.

In its eighth year, the NMTC Visionary Awards Ceremony is the largest of its kind in Maryland, organizers said.

