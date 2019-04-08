Harford Community College to hold 'farmacology' book discussions April 11, 19

In conjunction with National Library Week, April 8-14, Harford Community College Library and Harford County Public Library have partnered with Dr. Sharon Stowers in her project, “Gathering at the Community Table: Celebrating Harford's Farms and Food," to sponsor One Harford, One Book discussions of Farmacology: Total Health from the Ground Up.

Join other Harford residents for these events by reading the food and health-themed book selection. Both events are free and open to the public.

A panel discussion will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Harford Community College’s Edgewood Hall, Room 132. On April 19, Colleen Webster will lead an audience discussion of the book from noon to 1 p.m. in the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College. Webster, an award-winning writer and speaker, is a professor of literature at Harford Community College.

During Thursday’s book discussion, local farmers, doctors and a beekeeper who makes natural cosmetics will share what they think about farmacology. Panel members will include Nick Bailey, Grand View Farm; Dr. Phil Nivatpumin, Kaufman Cancer Center; Dr. Rob Reier, Integrative Care of Bel Air; Tommy Shireman, Third Way Farm; and Neil Vosters, Randalia Farm.

Both Nivatpumin and Reier recognize the substantial impact that diet has on health. The medical director of the Kaufman Cancer Center, Nivatpumin supervises the delivery of cancer care at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. Reier’s practice has been serving the Bel Air area since 1999. He was on the Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners from 2006 to 2015, serving the last two years as the town’s mayor.

The farm owners and beekeeper practice a sustainable, organic approach to agriculture. Grand View Farm in Forest Hill provides ethically-raised animals, rotated holistically through the pastures and woods. In addition, their products contain no GMOs, antibiotics or hormones.

Third Way Farm, in Havre de Grace, is an organic and sustainable farm that functions to build a more local, just and healthy food system.

Randalia Bee Hives produce award-winning honey that is raw, natural, unprocessed, chemical free; it is harvested straight from the bee hives. They sell a variety of products from deodorants to lip balms to even beehive super food which is a mix of flower pollens that they gather off the bees and it helps to prevent allergies and allergic reactions. Their products may be found at the Swarthmore Farmers Market (121 Park Ave., Swarthmore, Pa).

In Farmacology: Total Health from the Ground Up, author Dr. Daphne Miller brings readers beyond the simple concept of “food as medicine” and introduces them to the critical idea that it’s the farm where that food is grown that offers the real medicine. Venturing out of her clinic and spending time on seven family farms, Miller uncovers all the aspects of farming — from seed choice to soil management — that have a direct and powerful impact on our health.

"Gathering at the Community Table: Celebrating Harford's Farms and Food," the first Harford Community College scholar-in-residence program, focuses on Harford County's rich food history and land stewardship.

Look for book discussions at Harford Community College Library, Bel Air Library and Havre de Grace Library throughout the spring.