Bel Air Lions to host bubble soccer tournament Saturday

In an effort to recoup some of the money it didn’t get during its Christmas tree sales this year, the Bel Air Lions Club is hosting a bubble soccer tournament from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Arena Club Saturday.

Sixteen teams are scheduled to compete, including teams from local businesses like MaGerks, Black Eyed Suzies and Carla Fink Realtors.

The tournament is part of an evening the Lions Club is hosting for about 100 kids from the local boys and girls clubs for games. Members of the new youth group, Volun-Teens will be there serving.

The tournament matches will each last 5 minutes and are single elimination. Only three people from each team are permitted on the field at a time.

The winning teams earns a prize.

“We think it’s going to be a hit, it will be a fun event,” Dave Guzewich, a Bel Air Lions Club member, said late last year when the bubble soccer tournament was being planned.

Each team was asked to raise $1,000 for the Lions Club, which will go back into the community supporting youth, sight and hearing impaired, diabetics and community programs.

Because of the wet weather in the fall, tree growers couldn’t get to their trees to harvest them, and the Lions Club could only get about a third of the trees it typically gets for its annual Christmas tree sale, resulting in a financial hit to the service organization.

The tree sale usually brings in about $25,000 for the group.