Three Harford students recognized as Women of Tomorrow for 2019

Three Harford County students — Claudia Bruce, Grace Callwood, and Shadiamond Kell — were named Women of Tomorrow for 2019 Wednesday evening.

The Women of Tomorrow Awards, a program of the Harford County Commission for Women, are bestowed upon young women from the seventh to the 12th grade who stand out for their academic achievements and contributions to their communities.

The three winners were named during a ceremony at the Richlin Catering & Event Center in Edgewood, when all 11 nominees were honored.

Callwood is an eighth grader at Edgewood Middle School, Kell is a sophomore at Aberdeen High School and Bruce is a senior at The John Carroll School in Bel Air.

The evening was also a time to recognize this year’s Woman of the Past, the late Veronica “Roni” Chenowith, a Fallston resident who represented the Abingdon and Fallston areas in the District B seat on the Harford County Council for 15 years. She was also an active supporter of many community organizations, such as the Fallston Recreation Council, the Youth’s Benefit Elementary School PTA, the Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center, or SARC, and many others. She also was a co-founder of Harford United Charities.

Fallston’s recreation and senior center is named for Chenowith, who died from cancer in 2009. Her husband, Joseph, accepted the Woman of the Past award in her honor Wednesday.

Brittany Trocher, an internal communications specialist for the Parsons Corporation, was honored as the Woman of the Present and was the keynote speaker.

“As young female leaders, you have to do your best to empower other women and break down the barrier walls of the negative stereotypes, and always make sure to lean in and ‘take a seat at the table’ as [Facebook chief operating officer] Sheryl Sandberg says,” Trocher told the nominees.

