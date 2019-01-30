Firefighters battle hazardous conditions fighting house fire in Whiteford

Firefighters battled a house fire in hazardous conditions Wednesday evening in Whiteford, where one of the homeowners was taken to a local hospital.

The fire in a house trailer was reported around 6 p.m. in the 4000 block of Prospect Road, according to the Harford County Fire & EMS media page.

Firefighters from Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company were assisted by fire companies for Harford and York County in Pennsylvania and had the fire under control just before 7 p.m., according to the media page.

Firefighters battled the blaze from inside the house, she said, but they ran into some obstacles while ventilating.

One homeowner was taken to a local medical facility with non-life-threatening injures, said Jennifer Chenworth, a spokesperson for the Harford County Fire & EMS Association.

Both elderly residents barely escaped the blaze and the home is considered a complete loss, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s post on its Facebook page.

One pet bird died from smoke inhalation and six others were rescued and in the care of Harford County Animal Control, the fire marshal said.

The fire marshal was investigating the cause of the fire.

Chenworth said weather conditions play a significant factor in fighting a fire like this one.

“It’s now 9 degrees outside. It’s pretty hazardous,” Chenworth said. “As soon as the water hits the ground, it freezes, causing additional hazards.”

Sometimes an issue when battling a blaze in below-freezing temperatures is establishing a water source, especially in an area not served by hydrants.

In this case, however, the source was established quickly, Chenworth said.

More firefighters than usual are also needed because of the cold.

“The weather takes a toll on them,” she said.

In addition to slipping and falling on ice as they fight the fire, firefighters are also subject to hypothermia and frostbite, she said.

“They stay somewhat warm, with all the turnout gear on, but they’re still cold,” Chenworth said. “Cold is definitely a significant factor.”

When the weather is as severe as it is, the hazardous materials rehab unit — which serves as a heating or cooling center based on conditions — responds to a scene.

Prospect Road is closed because of the fire activity and the Harford County Department of Public Works Highways Division was assisting in icy conditions from water sources at the scene and the water source area, according to the Association’s media page.

Tonight’s incident is in the same area where earlier this month a 26-year-old man died in a fire.

Kyle Jones was trapped inside his family’s trailer in the 4000 block of Prospect Road on Jan. 10. His father tried to reach him from the outside, but was unsuccessful.

