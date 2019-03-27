Whitaker Mill bridge in Bel Air to be closed for repairs beginning April 15

The Whitaker Mill Road bridge over Winters Run in Bel Air is scheduled to be closed for repairs for about five days starting around April 15.

The bridge, located at the intersection of Whitaker Mill Road and W. Ring Factory Road, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day to complete repairs to the timber bridge deck, according to a news release from Harford County Executive’s office.

Travelers should make other arrangements if they travel this stretch of road, between Route 24 and Old Joppa Road.