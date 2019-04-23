Two taken to medical facilities after 4-vehicle crash at Wheel and Patterson Mill roads

One person was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview and another to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center after a four-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Wheel and Patterson Mills roads.

The Abingdon Fire Company responded to the crash, where one person was trapped and needed to be extricated, according to Jenn Chenworth, a spokeswoman for Harford County Fire and EMS. The crash occured just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, said spokeswoman Cristie Hopkins, although no additional information was available as of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.