Firefighters battling blaze at Weavers Autobody off Tollgate Road in Bel Air

Crews from Harford and Baltimore counties have controlled a two-alarm fire at an autobody shop in Bel Air.

According to the Harford County Fire & EMS Association Facebook page, the fire is in a building occupied by Weavers Autobody in the 700 block of Belair Road.

The fire was reported at 12:14 p.m.

The building is across Tollgate Road from Harford Mall.

Matt Button / The Aegis Crews from Harford and Baltimore counties have controlled a two-alarm fire at an autobody shop in Bel Air. Crews from Harford and Baltimore counties have controlled a two-alarm fire at an autobody shop in Bel Air. (Matt Button / The Aegis)

Tollgate Road between Belair Road and Boulton Street and Belair Road between Tollgate Road and Lake Fanny Hill are both closed and will be for the next hour, according to the association.

A large cloud of black smoke filled the air as firefighters responded.

The fire was under control around 1:15 p.m. and no injuries were reported, according to Rich Gardiner, a spokesman for Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS