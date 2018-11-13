Four weapons - three resembling real guns - seized at two Harford schools

Three guns were seized from students at two different schools Friday, a day the school system were undergoing active assailant training at one of the schools, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

All three guns seized — two from the Center for Educational Opportunity in Aberdeen and one from Edgewood Middle — looked like real guns, but were discovered to be BB guns, the Sheriff’s Office said. They are still considered weapons in a school setting, according to Cristie Hopkins, director of media relations for the Sheriff’s Office.

The safety tips had been removed from the two taken at the CEO, Hopkins said.

“It gives the gun the appearance that it is a real,” Hopkins wrote in an email. “They present the appearance of a real firearm, and with that appearance can cause real fear, panic and intimidation which may result in deadly consequences.”

Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said the incidents Friday go “a long way to highlight the reasons why proactive policing needs to exist inside our schools.”

"It is ironic that during the training for school administrators on the response to an active assailant, three weapons were removed from the same school where the training was being conducted,” Gahler said. “It is through the vigilance of our administrators, teachers and SROs that we can provide a safe learning environment for all."

Harford County Public Schools staff from across the county were at the CEO Friday for active assailant training announced last month that is being implemented in the schools. Administrators, teachers and eventually students will be taught a “run-hide-fight” response to an assailant situation in their school.

The goal is to have nearly all the administrators trained before the end of the calendar year, school officials said.

The incidents began around 11 a.m. Friday, when the school resource officer assigned to the CEO investigated the possibility a weapon had been brought to school, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies found what appeared to be a Beretta 92F style handgun in a backpack inside a locker belonging to a student.

It was determined the weapon to be a BB gun with the orange safety tip intentionally removed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

During the same investigation, deputies and school officials learned that a second weapon was also brought to school. A search of another student’s property yielded what appeared to be a Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun, which also turned out to be a BB gun, also with the safety tip intentionally removed, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Two students, both male, ages 13 and 14, were brought to the office and questioned about the weapons. During the interview, the 14-year-old was also found to have a folding knife in his possession.

Both juveniles were charged via the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services with possession of a deadly weapon on school property and released into the custody of their parents after processing.

Both students are from Edgewood, Hopkins said. The 14-year-old recently moved to Edgewood and was placed at the CEO by the Department of Juvenile Services. The 13-year-old’s home school is Edgewood Middle.

While the students at the CEO knew each other, police had no reason to believe they are rivals or that one was targeting the other, Hopkins said.

Later in the afternoon, in a separate incident, a 13-year-old male was found with an air soft gun at Edgewood Middle School, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The SRO and school officials developed information throughout the day and the student made inferences to other students about a weapon, Hopkins said.

He was charged by referral to Teen Court with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property.

It is not connected to the incidents at the CEO, Hopkins said, and it’s “complete coincidence” that three weapons would show up in schools the same day.

