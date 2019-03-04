Wayne Carter, who grew up in Harford County, named editor of The Aegis and The Record

Wayne Carter Jr., who grew up in Harford County and is a graduate of Bel Air High School, has been named editor of The Aegis and The Record newspapers.

Carter, 38, was most recently editor of the Carroll County Times, a sister paper to The Aegis and The Record, all owned by the Baltimore Sun Media Group, a property of Chicago-based Tribune Publishing. In addition to the Harford County papers, Carter will oversee BSMG publications for Arbutus, Catonsville and Towson in Baltimore County.

Carter, whose first day was Monday, called his new position “an exciting opportunity,” noting few people in the newspaper industry get the chance to lead their hometown paper.

He is the only child of Margie and Wayne Carter Sr. of Fallston and his family moved to Abingdon when he was 5 years old. Carter graduated from Bel Air High School in 1998 and from Salisbury University in 2002. He majored in communications and had a minor in graphic design.

Carter worked for the Gannett-owned Delaware Wave weekly newspaper from 2003 to 2007, first as a sports reporter and later as editor. Carter started with the Carroll County Times as a copy editor in 2007, became city editor a year later and then editor of the newspaper in late 2015.

He resides in Parkville in Baltimore County with his wife, Nancy, and their two daughters, ages 5 and 7. Nancy Carter is a civilian U.S. Army employee at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

Carter said Monday he still knows many people in Harford County and is looking forward to reconnecting with others.

“I’m just excited for the opportunity to keep bringing local news to the people of Harford County,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to it; it should be fun.”

Long-serving Aegis editors Ted Hendricks and Allan Vought retired late last year.

