Susquehanna Hose Company makes water rescue in Deer Creek

An individual is being taken to the hospital after being rescued from the Deer Creek area of the Susquehanna River.

The Susquehanna Hose Company posted on its Twitter account, the subject was rescued by its swiftwater team and is being transported by emergency personnel.

One subject was reported trapped in the river approximately 100 feet from the shore.

Crews from Level and Darlington volunteer fire companies were also on the scene, according to the Susquehanna Hose Co.’s Twitter account.

More information will be released as it becomes available.