Water main break in Abingdon expected to affect traffic for six to eight hours

A water main break at the intersection of Route 24 and Abingdon and Singer roads in Abingdon is expected to affect traffic the rest of the afternoon and into the evening Thursday, county officials said.

Valves have been isolated and water service impact is minimal, according to a post on the Harford County Government Facebook page.

Traffic will be severely affected at the intersection until approximately 7 p.m.

Workers will be flagging at the intersection and traffic flow on Abingdon and Singer roads will remain open. Some of the turn lanes will be closed, however, and traffic will be re-directed during the repair.

Area businesses — Wendy’s, Benjamin Moore, a martial arts studio and Kenwood Kitchens — and residents of 12 homes without water have been notified via automated phone message, according to Cindy Mumby, a spokesperson for Harford County Government, who estimated the repairs will be completed by 6 p.m.

The cause of the water main break has not been determined, she said.

"We’ll know more when we get in there," Mumby said.

