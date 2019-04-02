Early bird tickets for Baltimore Sun’s BEST Party ending soon
Fire officials seeking information about fires set near Aberdeen mobile home

State fire officials are asking that anyone with information about a mobile home fire Friday in Aberdeen to contact them.

The fire was reported just after noon in the first block of Valley Bottom Road by a neighbor, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Fires were set in two areas on the property of the single-wide mobile home. One was on the side of the home and the other was contents behind a shed on the property, according to the notice.

Ten firefighters from Aberdeen Fire Department had the fire under control in about five minutes.

The fire caused an estimated $5,000 damage to the mobile home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Regional Office, 410-836-4844.

