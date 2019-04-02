Fire officials seeking information about fires set near Aberdeen mobile home

State fire officials are asking that anyone with information about a mobile home fire Friday in Aberdeen to contact them.

The fire was reported just after noon in the first block of Valley Bottom Road by a neighbor, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Fires were set in two areas on the property of the single-wide mobile home. One was on the side of the home and the other was contents behind a shed on the property, according to the notice.

Ten firefighters from Aberdeen Fire Department had the fire under control in about five minutes.

The fire caused an estimated $5,000 damage to the mobile home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Regional Office, 410-836-4844.