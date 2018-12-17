New Upper Chesapeake medical center, now planned for Aberdeen, is welcomed by city audience

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health’s original plan to close Harford Memorial Hospital in downtown Havre de Grace and open a free-standing medical center near the Route 155/Interstate 95 interchange has encountered strong opposition from residents and city officials since it was announced nearly three years ago.

The project involves closing the aging Harford Memorial Hospital, building the free-standing medical center that has expanded services for behavioral health patients, and building up Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air with more beds for medical and surgical patients. The original proposal placed the new medical center on property the health system owns near the Bulle Rock community and the Interstate 95/Route 155 interchange in Havre de Grace, but now Aberdeen is the proposed home for the center.

The adjusted plan — which still calls for closing Harford Memorial, but building the medical center around an unoccupied office building off of Route 22 in Aberdeen — has had a much better reception in Aberdeen, even drawing applause from the crowd after a roughly 90-minute presentation last week.

Lyle Sheldon, president and CEO of Upper Chesapeake Health, cited the “Your Health. Our Mission” tagline for the project, billed as Vision 2020 when it was announced in January 2016.

Sheldon said the project, which must still be approved by the state, is more than just new and expanded buildings and making the transition from Harford Memorial to the new medical center.

“It’s really that continued focus around the patient experience, patient safety, patient quality and patient access,” Sheldon said.

About 80 people from the community attended the public information session Thursday evening at the Aberdeen Fire Department’s main firehouse on North Rogers Street. There were about 20 more invited guests, according to health system spokesperson Martha Mallonee.

Those present from Upper Chesapeake Health, or UCH, included members of the medical staff, health system administrators and board members. The UCH Board of Directors has voted unanimously to proceed with developing the medical center in Aberdeen, which will be in Merritt Properties Aberdeen Corporate Park off of Route 22, just west of the intersection with Middleton Road. Sheldon and other UCH officials noted the recently completed widening of Route 22, which they said helps their project.

An existing, unoccupied, 95,250-square-foot office building would become a medical office building, and a new building covering about 120,000 square feet would be constructed behind it. The campus would have a helipad for emergency transfers of patients to other hospitals, and a new right-in, right-out entrance along Route 22.

That would give drivers two points of entry and exit to the campus, including existing access via Middleton Road to McHenry Road, which leads to the entrance to the corporate campus.

Sheldon said having only one access point from McHenry Road is “really not practical,” noting the Bel Air hospital had one point of access when it opened in 2000. The campus at Route 24 and West MacPhail Road has two entrance and exit points today.

The Aberdeen campus, which is about 36 acres, has space for the medical center to add new facilities and parking areas beyond what is planned if needed, according to Sheldon.

The Aberdeen Planning Commission approved a preliminary site plan during a meeting in October; some members of the public did express concerns at that meeting about additional vehicle traffic being generated, how noise from helicopters would affect nearby residents on Graceford Drive, the potential strain on city services and whether they could get the same services in Aberdeen as patients receive at Harford Memorial Hospital.

Upper Chesapeake Health filed its application with the Maryland Health Care Commission in November to establish the freestanding medical center and special psychiatric hospital/behavioral health center in Aberdeen.

Health system officials project they will receive state approval in the spring, and then they can proceed with construction at Aberdeen and in Bel Air — the Bel Air hospital project involves building three stories on top of the Kaufman Cancer Center to expand the number of medical and surgical beds.

Construction is expected to take about two years for both campuses, with a targeted opening happening in the summer of 2021.

Sheldon said the schedule is contingent upon getting state approvals.

“With the property that we have here in Aberdeen almost all the infrastructure is in place” Sheldon said. “The road is in place, so it allows for a faster construction project.”

Aberdeen campus features

The Upper Chesapeake chief explained that the Aberdeen medical center will include a full-service, round-the-clock emergency department, about four times the size as that of its equivalent at Harford Memorial. The emergency department will have supporting diagnostic and treatment services, as well as a laboratory and imaging center.

Sheldon said there will be “a variety of traditional outpatient services that [patients] historically were able to receive at Harford Memorial Hospital.”

There will also be “short-stay” beds for medical patients who cannot be discharged from the emergency room but are not sick enough for long-term, three- to four-day stays in the hospital.

Sheldon reiterated what other Upper Chesapeake officials have said in the past — that people suffering emergencies such as a stroke will receive the same type of care at the free-standing medical center that they can expect now at Harford Memorial.

“We have all the medical staff support, we have all of the testing at Harford Memorial Hospital today that we plan on transitioning to this location,” he said.

A stroke patient who needs care beyond what is available at Aberdeen can be transported to the Bel Air hospital, Sheldon said, and UCH will bear that transportation cost.

The same message has been relayed to MIEMSS, or the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems, which coordinates and oversees the emergency services system in Maryland. Sheldon said MIEMSS had given its approval.

Behavioral health services

The larger building on the Aberdeen campus will have a behavioral health pavilion in addition to the emergency department. The two sections will have separate patient treatment areas, which Sheldon said “helps keeps the flow of the more traditional acute care patients moving through the emergency department.”

There will be inpatient beds for behavioral health patients, part of a secured treatment system for patients with mental health needs that has been at Harford Memorial for 25 years and will be transferred to Aberdeen, according to Sheldon.