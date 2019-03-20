Services set for Tripp Johnson, 7-year-old killed in car accident March 11

Services have been set for next week for Tripp Johnson, the 7-year-old who died in a 12-car accident last week on Route 24 in Bel Air.

Viewings will be 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at St. Francis de Sales Church in Abingdon.

A funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church, with a wake to follow. The location of the wake has not been determined.

Tripp’s mom, Megan Fulleylove, who remained at Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore Wednesday, will be able to attend at least some of the services, said Craig Falanga, Tripp’s great-uncle.

Fulleylove, who has undergone two surgeries this week, was in fair condition Wednesday, when she was able to get up and walk around, Falanga said.

The family is also asking that instead of flowers, donations be made to William Paca/Old Post Elementary School, where Tripp was a regular patron in the library. All donations will be used to purchase books in Tripp’s name for the media center, Falanga said.

Donations can be sent to William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary School, 2706 Philadelphia Road, Abingdon, MD 21009, Attention: Tammy Bosley.

Also killed in the accident March 11 near Ring Factory Road was Andrew P. Klein, president of Klein’s Family Market. His funeral services were March 13 at Sol Levinson Funeral Home in Pikesville. He was buried in Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery.

Contributions in Klein’s memory may be sent to Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Ave., Rockville Centre, N.Y., 11570, or Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation Inc., 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014-4324.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS