Bel Air, Harford businesses rally to help family of boy, 7, killed in Monday's crash

Three Bel Air restaurants are hosting fundraisers Thursday for the family of the 7-year-old boy who died in Monday’s crash on Route 24 in Bel Air.

Tripp Johnson, of Joppa, was killed in the 12-vehicle crash and his mother, Megan Fulleylove, remained in critical condition Wednesday at Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Also killed in the crash was Andrew Klein, 65, president of Klein’s Family Markets.

Black Eyed Suzie's on Main Street, MaGerk's Bel Air on Bond Street and 510 Johnny’s on Marketplace Drive will be donating 20 percent of their sales today to the family. All tips at the upstairs bar of Black Eyed Suzie’s will also be donated.

Flavor Cupcakery will donate 20 percent of the sales Thursday from both of its stores — on Tollgate Road in Bel Air and in Cockeysville.

Caprichos Books in the Armory Marketplace in Bel Air will 15 percent of all sales from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, as will Uptown Cheapskate at the Festival at Bel Air shopping center.

On Friday, unWined in North East in Cecil County will donate 20 percent of sales to victims and families.

Bonefish Grill at Harford Mall in Bel Air will help raise money for the family on Monday donating 25 percent of its proceeds to the family.

The Hair Lodge, Salon Studio and With Love Beauty Bar & Studios, both in Bel Air, are also collecting donations.

Other ways to contribute include a gofundme set up by Tripp’s mother’s employer at https://www.gofundme.com/the-family-of-tripp-johnson; $52,000 had been raised by Thursday morning.

