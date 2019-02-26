Man killed when tree falls on him in Bel Air Tuesday

A man was killed Tuesday afternoon when a tree fell on him, according to the Harford Fire & EMS Association.

The incident was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in the 1000 block of Gorsuch Garth, Jenn Chenworth, a spokesperson for the association, said.

A commercial tree company was in the area working when a tree fell on a 50-year-old man who was an employee, Chenworth said.

The man, who has not been identified, was in cardiac arrest and pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

Bel Air and Fallston volunteer fire companies responded, Chenworth said, as did the Harford County Sheriff’s office and Maryland Occupational Safety and Health.

Maryland Occupational Safety and Health is aware of the incident and is actively investigating, according to Theresa Blaner, director of communications for the state Department of Labor.

It has six months to complete an investigation, she said.

This story will be updated.