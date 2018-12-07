Part of Trappe Church Road in Darlington to close for one to two months

A section of Trappe Church Road in Darlington will be closed for up to two months beginning Monday to repair a bridge damaged during a deadly storm at the end of the summer.

The abutments of the bridge over Hollands Branch, between Poole Road and Route 161, are exposed after the stream bed under the bridge eroded by about 6 feet, according to a letter sent by Harford County government to nearby residents.

“While the bridge is still safe to cross, we need to perform repairs to protect the abutments from future damage,” the letter said.

The cost to fix the bridge is about $156,000, which will come from the $2 million in emergency funds requested by Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and approved by the Harford County Council, according to the letter.

The Aug. 31 storms hit primarily in the Darlington, Churchville and Creswell areas. Two people — Melissa Lehew, 34, of Darlington, and Daniel Samis, 67, of Abingdon — died when Lehew tried to rescue Samis, who was swept away by the floodwaters on Route 136 at Broad Run.

The county approved $2 million to address repairs in those damaged areas.

The county hired Six M Company of Delta, Pa., to make the repairs, which are expected to take one to two months, depending on the weather and conditions of the bridge once the project starts.

The county initially intended to keep the bridge open to traffic while the repairs were made, but it was decided last week to close it.

“This will keep vehicle vibrations off the structure, thereby increasing safety to both the contractor and the motorists using the road,” the letter stated.

Anyone with questions or seeking updates can check the county’s Department of Public Works Division of Highways Facebook page.

