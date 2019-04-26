Tornado warning lifted in Harford, school activities resume

The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado warning for Harford County.

Harford County Public Schools lifted its district-wide shelter in place after the warning was lifted, and activities are resuming as scheduled, including elementary school dismissals.

“There is still extreme weather, so we ask for your understanding as administrators may still take precautions as needed based on the circumstances in their building,” HCPS posted on its Facebook page.

A tornado watch remains in effect for Harford County until 9 p.m. A tornado watch means conditions are such that a tornado is possible; a torando warning means one is happening or imminent and to take shelter immediately.

A tornado warning had been issued for northern Harford County until 3:45 p.m., after rotation that could possibly be a tornado was spotted on the radar.

Harford County Department of Emergency Services warned “for those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely.”

The storm was said to be near the Fallston and Jarrettsville areas.

Emergency services advised residents to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, avoid windows and if outdoors, in a mobile home or vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.