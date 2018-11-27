Tidewater Grille in Havre de Grace loses liquor license following 'emergency public safety shut down'

A Havre de Grace restaurant has temporarily lost its liquor license following “an emergency public safety shut down” last week at the request of Havre de Grace Police.

Chief Teresa Walter called the administrator of the Harford County Liquor Control Board, Pilar Gracia, the evening of Nov. 20.

Walter was “seeking the assistance of the Liquor Board with an emergency public safety shut down of Tidewater Grille,” Gracia said Monday.

Gracia sent the liquor board’s inspector, Bill Colburn, to the restaurant to assist and at her direction, he confiscated the liquor license “pending resolution of this still-active situation,” she said.

“That License remains confiscated to date - applicable Maryland alcoholic beverage laws prohibit Tidewater Grille from serving any alcohol whatsoever on its business premises unless and until that License is again conspicuously posted on those same premises,” Gracia said. “That is all the information I am at liberty to share at this time.”

It was an unusual move by a police department, she said.

“I have never before been contacted by a law enforcement agency to assist in this manner,” Gracia, who has been the board’s lawyer since February 2008 and the board administrator since July 2015.

A spokesman for Havre de Grace Police Department said he was away at training and didn’t have any information Monday night.

The restaurant was open Sunday night.

No one answered the phone at Tidewater Grille late Monday night.

