Milanoski named Harford's Teacher of the Year for 2019

Paige Milanoski, a English teacher at Havre de Grace High School, was named Harford County Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year for 2019 Wednesday night.

The winner’s name was revealed in a surprise announcement during the annual Teacher of the Year banquet at the Bayou Restaurant in Havre de Grace.

The winner was selected out of five finalists, all of whom were honored during the banquet. The other finalists included Rebecca Martinek, a science teacher at North Harford Middle School; Kristie Smith, a science teacher at Edgewood Middle School; Kathleen Thompson, a gifted-and-talented teacher serving Ring Factory and Joppatowne Elementary Schools and Dawn Zipay, a music teacher at Ring Factory Elementary School.

