Harford teachers union president calls proposed teacher cuts 'a necessary evil'

The head of Harford’s teachers union, who has known since August the cuts announced this week by Superintendent Sean Bulson could be coming, said the news is disheartening, but a “necessary evil.”

Others, however, are reacting sharply to the superintendent’s proposal that Harford County Public Schools eliminate 153 teaching positions and 26 administrative to reduce a $35 million gap in the next budget year between revenues and expenses.

Cutting teachers will have a huge impact on students and increased class size “will lead to more student failure and it makes it harder for all students to learn,” North Harford junior Ryan Blosser said.

All students deserve the chance to learn, he said, “and I feel like that opportunity is being taken away from me.”

Eliminating those 179 positions is expected to save the school system about $13 million, Bulson told members of the Harford County Board of Education Monday night. He said he’s hoping for a $10 million increase in funding from the county, and is looking to reduce spending this fiscal year to generate a fund balance of about $7 million and adjusting the health plan to reduce benefits costs by about $5 million.

Chrystie Crawford-Smick, president of the Harford County Education Association, said the move needs to be made.

“We have concerns about some of the numbers at certain schools, but overall, our association has been saying that in an effort to not lay off people, or cut people completely, it is sometimes a necessary evil to transfer folks to other schools,” Crawford-Smick said.

She reiterated Bulson’s comments that the hope that teachers will still have a job.

“It’s definitely disheartening to see some schools lose a significant number of positions, but it’s important to remember they’re cutting positions, not people,” she said.

Since she became HCEA president in August, Crawford-Smick said the superintendent has said that instructional positions would need to be reduced, but it wasn’t until last Friday when he presented the data to the teachers she saw the exact numbers per school.

Bulson said he used formulas to figure out where the reductions would be made — 50 at the elementary level and 103 at the secondary level (59 high school and 44 middle school).

“What the process revealed is that they hadn’t used a formula to deploy teachers in the past,” Bulson said Monday. “We need to continue to find ways to make deployment of our employees more equitable.”

Crawford-Smick has taught at North Harford Middle and North Harford High, which stand to lose 14 and 10 positions, respectively — “two of the most-hardest hit schools,” she said — and her children attend North Harford Middle and North Harford Elementary.

“That is my community, those are my people, so it’s hard to swallow, but in terms of formulas, those are the numbers we have to work with,” Crawford-Smick said. “I’m hoping those numbers will change, but I’m grateful we have the information in December, instead of members finding out the second week of June, which has been the way things have worked in the past.”

Angry student, parents

Blosser used to be proud to say he’s a Harford County citizen, and would gloat about when he traveled throughout the state, but not so much anymore.

“When I see library techs being removed, teachers being removed, I feel like I’m not valued, I feel like I’m just a number in this county,” Blosser said, asking the county council at their meeting Tuesday to fully fund the school system budget.

“Instead of pointing fingers, all officials should be working together toward a common sense way to fully fund the budget,” he said. “I pray you can choose to do the right thing.”

Tricia Hubbard of Abingdon said her son will be in Harford County Public Schools soon and asked the council members why they didn’t “reach out before this had to happen.”

“Harford County Public Schools paints a picture to me that schools are not a priority,” Hubbard said, and asked the council members what they intend to do between now and when they have to vote on the budget.

Tony Rhodes of Fallston knows to the penny how much is spent in the branch of the company he runs, and wanted to know why Harford County Public Schools does not and why the 179 positions proposed to be eliminated can’t be funded. They can be, he said, it’s a matter of how the money is allocated.

“I can’t in good conscience vote for anybody who takes away my kids resources,” he told the council.

Michelle Prieto, who has a first-grader at Red Pump Elementary, said she’s concerned about the increase in class sizes if the proposed cuts are approved.

She sees her daughter’s teacher struggling now, and adding more students to the mix are going to make it worse, she said.

“It’s like they’re not working together yet or they’ve not prioritized students at the top of everything else,” Prieto said. “The highest order of government is to take care of your schools.”

‘The time has come’

At least one member of the Harford County Council said Tuesday he has been inundated by phone calls, emails and text messages about the superintendent’s proposal, but he’s not ready to take a position.

“Right now I’m trying to collect more information because I need more education on the issue, to break it down, see what [Bulson] says,” Councilman Chad Shrodes, who represents northern Harford County, said.

He has a meeting scheduled for Friday with the superintendent to review his proposal.

Shrodes said Harford County gets the “really, really, really” short end of the stick when it comes to funding form the state, and he encouraged residents to talk with their delegates and senators about the formulas used by the state to determine how state money is distributed.

“I’m a taxpayer, what we put in, we should get back fairly,” he said. “The way the formula is set up, it doesn’t work that way. You don’t find this in other jurisdictions. the state helps them out — they’re not helping us here.”

Shrodes said he hopes when the superintendent says the school system will lose positions, it doesn’t mean people are going to lose their jobs.

“I knew the stuff was going to hit the fan. The time has come,” he said. “This is someone who came to the area with an outside perspective coming in. Now he’s going to give it a shot and I’m going to listen to what he has to say.”

Councilman Joe Woods, who represents the Fallston area, said the council doesn’t have much say or input on Bulson’s proposal.

“It’s unfortunate, but we don’t have much to do with the budget process until the county executive brings it to us,” Woods said.

The budget is due to the Harford County Council from County Executive Barry Glassman by April 1.