Summer Breeze boat owners to make improvements to Havre de Grace pier

Summer Breeze, the boat docked in Havre de Grace that cruises the upper Chesapeake Bay, will return for the summer season and help the city with a new pier.

The boat began its service in Havre de Grace last summer as “an initial attempt to see if it would work,” City Council President David Glenn said at Monday’s council meeting.

At the end of the summer, when asked what could be done better, M/V Summer Breeze owners said the pier at the foot of Congress Avenue, where the boat docked, could be improved.

As the city and the boat go into the summer season “they will be part of a new, more permanent pier, with funding and construction,” Glenn said.

At the end of the Summer Breeze’s lease with the city, they will leave the pier behind.

“It will be a permanent structure for the city, a great offer on their part,” Glenn said.

The city has agreed to a one-year lease with automatic renewal for four years. The lease is $116 per foot, but is pro-rated the first four years because the improvements the boat’s owners will be doing to make, Director of Administration Patrick Sypolt said.

The first two years, the lease will be $58 per foot, then increase to $87 per foot the third and fourth years before the full lease of $116 goes into effect, Sypolt said.

“That’s in return for improvements to the dock site,” he said, adding they will be installing floating piers to make getting on and off the boat easier.

According to its website, the M/V Summer Breeze offers boat cruises, tours and sightseeing cruises, steamed Blue Crab cruises and special events ranging from a day out with the family to corporate outings, sunset and booze cruises and wedding rehearsals.

