Bel Air Elementary fourth-graders artwork chosen for statewide calendar

The artwork of a Harford County fourth-grader will appear in a statewide calendar that became available this fall.

Neveah Campbell, a Bel Air Elementary School student, was named one of 17 statewide winners in the Maryland Council on Economic Education’s annual poster contest. Her artwork is featured in April in the 2018-2019 calendar.

She was recognized by the Harford County Board of Education at its meeting Nov. 19.

Neveah’s poster was chosen from nearly 1,500 entries from 26 elementary and middle schools in 11 Maryland school systems submitted to visually demonstrate their understanding of fundamental economic and personal finance concepts.

Her poster demonstrates how taxes pay for community services.

The contest helps teachers stimulate interest in learning basic economic and personal finance concepts by giving students an opportunity to creatively demonstrate their understanding of one of the following economic concepts: scarcity; natural, human and capital resources; opportunity cost; producers and consumers; goods and services; or personal finance concepts: savings and investing, taxes, markets, sources of income or philanthropy.

